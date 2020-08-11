Ocean world discovered between Mars and Jupiter

space Reading level: orange

A NASA mission has discovered a saltwater ocean world in the asteroid* belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Until now, freezing dwarf planet Ceres was thought to be a barren space rock.

The new discovery has scientists interested in Ceres as a possible outpost* for life.

Research published on Monday is based on data from NASA’s Dawn spacecraft, which flew as close as 35km from the surface of Ceres in 2018. The data provides a new understanding of Ceres, including evidence it remains geologically active with cryovolcanism — volcanoes oozing icy material.

The findings confirm the presence of a reservoir* of salty water, the remains of a vast subsurface ocean that has been gradually freezing.

“This elevates Ceres to ‘ocean world’ status, noting that this category does not require the ocean to be global,” said planetary scientist and Dawn lead investigator Carol Raymond. “In the case of Ceres, we know the liquid reservoir is regional scale but we cannot tell for sure that it is global. However, what matters most is that there is liquid on a large scale.”

Ceres has a diameter of about 950km. The scientists focused on the 92km-wide Occator Crater, formed by an impact about 22 million years ago in Ceres’ northern hemisphere.

Occator Crater has two bright areas — salt crusts left by liquid that came up to the surface and evaporated.

The liquid, they concluded, came from a brine* reservoir hundreds of kilometres wide about 40km below the surface, with the impact creating cracks allowing the salty water to escape.

The research was published in the journals Nature Astronomy, Nature Geoscience and Nature Communications.

Water is considered a key ingredient for life. Scientists want to assess whether Ceres was ever habitable by microbial* life.

“There is major interest at this stage,” said planetary scientist Julie Castillo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, “in quantifying* the habitability* potential of the deep brine reservoir, especially considering it is cold and getting quite rich in salts.”

FAST FACT

Other objects in the Solar System where subsurface oceans are known or appear to exist include Jupiter’s moon Europa, Saturn’s moon Enceladus, Neptune’s moon Triton and the dwarf planet Pluto.

