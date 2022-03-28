space Reading level: green

NASA has finally opened a moon sample after keeping it sealed for 50 years.

It was one of the last unopened Apollo-era lunar samples, collected during the Apollo 17* mission in 1972.

One of the main reasons NASA kept the sample closed for so long is that the space agency was hoping for technology to evolve*.

Now it’s almost 50 years, researchers do have the technical capability to study the moon sample in great detail.

“We have had an opportunity to open up this incredibly precious sample that’s been saved for 50 years under vacuum* and we finally get to see what treasures are held within,” said NASA’s Science Mission Directorate associate administrator Thomas Zurbuchen.

The mysterious sample was collected during the US space agency’s last manned mission to the moon. The sample from the Apollo 17 mission will be exactly 50 years old on December 13 this year.

Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt collected the moon sample by hammering a 36cm tube into the lunar* surface. They also collected another sample that wasn’t sealed and both tubes were filled up with moon rock and dust and brought back to Earth.

The sample that wasn’t vacuum-sealed was opened in 2019, but the vacuum-sealed tube was more exciting because of the chance it contained substances called “volatiles” – gases that evaporate* at normal temperatures.

They would have escaped from the unsealed moon sample tube but they may be present in the vacuum-sealed one, which is why gases were carefully extracted* from the sample a few weeks ago by piercing* its tube.

“We have extracted gas out of this core, and we hope that will help scientists when they’re trying to understand the lunar gas signature* by looking at the different aliquots (samples taken for chemical analysis),” said Apollo sample curator Dr Ryan Zeigler.

The sample was opened at Johnson Space Center in Houston. It’s hoped the lunar sample will give researchers a better understanding of the lunar surface before the next manned mission to the moon in a few years.

And if you were wondering what the sample smells like, two NASA scientists revealed that moon dust apparently “smells like gunpowder”.

GLOSSARY

Apollo 17: last mission of NASA’s Apollo program; the last time humans were on the moon

last mission of NASA’s Apollo program; the last time humans were on the moon evolve: develop gradually over time, progress, advance

develop gradually over time, progress, advance vacuum: vacuum-sealed, method of storing that removes air before sealing

vacuum-sealed, method of storing that removes air before sealing lunar: relating to the moon

relating to the moon evaporate: when a liquid turns into a vapour or gas, often by heating

when a liquid turns into a vapour or gas, often by heating extracted: withdrawn, removed, taken out

withdrawn, removed, taken out piercing: puncturing, making a small hole, going into or through something

puncturing, making a small hole, going into or through something signature: unique fingerprint or pattern of a particular chemical compound

QUICK QUIZ

The sample was collected in what year as part of which NASA mission? Which two astronauts collected the lunar samples? What did they hammer into the lunar surface? What are “volatiles”? What does the sample smell like?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Time capsule

NASA kept this moon sample vacuum-sealed for the past 50 years waiting for technology to improve so they could analyse it as thoroughly as possible.

If you had to prepare a time capsule for scientists that could be analysed 50 years from now in 2072, what sort of things would you include?

Make a list below:

–

–

–

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Make up a catchy news headline for this article to grab the reader’s attention and allude to what the article is about.

Time: allow 5 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English: Personal and Social

VCOP ACTIVITY

Stretch your sentence

Find a “who” in the cartoon – a person or an animal. Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.