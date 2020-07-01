NASA calls for public submissions of a new kind of astronauts’ toilet on the Moon

space Reading level: green

NASA has launched a competition offering almost $30,000 for the best new space toilet design.

NASA needs a new toilet for astronauts ahead of its planned 2024 flight to the Moon.

The agency issued its invitation on HeroX, a platform where organisations can use crowdsourcing* to find solutions to complex problems.

While there are already space toilets at the International Space Station (ISS), they are designed for microgravity, meaning people and objects appear to be weightless.

But a mission to the Moon would require a special design for the toilets to work in lunar gravity, which is about one-sixth of Earth’s gravity.

The design for the space toilet must follow a strict set of design guidelines or specifications. For example, it must weigh less than 14.97kg in Earth’s gravity, measure no more than about 0.12 cubic metres, use less than 70 watts of power — similar to many regular household light globes — and accommodate both males and females.

“While we may know how to make space toilets, we recognise that there are a lot of innovations going in waste management from the no-flush toilet to waterless toilets and more,” said Mike Interbartolo of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

“So we wanted to expand our knowledge base by using this challenge to find the unknowns that might be out there.”

“We are looking forward to seeing what the crowdsourcing community can come up with that is out-of-the-box and bring different perspectives for what is needed for a toilet.”

The agency is offering first, second and third prizes of $US20,000 (almost $30,000); $US10,000 (about $14,500) and $US5000 (about $7273), respectively*.

The submission* deadline is August 17 and the winner will be announced on September 30.

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.