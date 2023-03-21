space Reading level: green

NASA and aerospace company Axiom Space have unveiled* the next-generation* spacesuit that astronauts will wear on the next walk on the moon.

The suit features greater flexibility and thermal* protection than those worn by the Apollo astronauts who first stepped foot on the lunar* surface more than 50 years ago.

The pressurised* garment has multiple protective layers, a backpack with life support systems, and lights and a high-definition video camera mounted on top of the bubble-shaped helmet.

The US space agency’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon in late 2025 for the first time since the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972, an initial step towards an eventual voyage* to Mars.

Axiom Space was awarded a $US228.5 million ($341.3 million Australian dollars) contract to design the suit.

Axiom Space chief engineer Jim Stein appeared on stage at the NASA facility wearing the suit, waving his arms, performing squats and dropping to one knee to display the range of motion it provides.

The spacesuit modelled by Mr Stein featured a cover layer in all black, with blue and orange trim, but the final version will be in the traditional white used to reflect heat from the sun and protect astronauts from the temperatures of the harsh lunar environment.

As mentioned, the suit features a backpack that Axiom Space described as a “portable life support system.”

“Inside of this box are all the parts and the components* to keep you alive,” said Axiom Space’s deputy program manager for extravehicular* activity, Russell Ralston.

“You can think of it as like a very fancy scuba tank and air conditioner kind of combined into one,” he said.

The suit is designed to be worn for up to eight hours at a time. It features multiple layers, including an inner layer called a bladder layer that holds air inside the spacesuit like a balloon and a restraint layer that maintains its shape.

An insulation* layer, made of different fabrics, protects the astronauts against the huge temperature fluctuations* on the moon, while the outer layer is designed to be resistant to dust and potential tears from sharp rocks.

Johnson Space Center director Vanessa Wyche said the new suit had “more functionality, more performance, more capability” than the bulky version worn by the Apollo astronauts.

“We have not had a new suit since the suits that we designed for the space shuttle and those suits are currently in use on the space station,” Ms Wyche said.

“So for 40 years we’ve been using the same suit based on that technology.”

While Axiom Space described the spacesuit, unveiled on March 15, as “revolutionary*,” one thing has not changed since the days of Apollo.

“We’re still using diapers* in the spacesuits,” Mr Ralston said. “They’re just honestly a very effective solution. Sometimes simplicity is best and this is one of those cases.”

GLOSSARY

unveiled: to make public

to make public next-generation: product that has been developed and is likely to replace the current version

product that has been developed and is likely to replace the current version thermal: relating to heat

relating to heat lunar: the moon

the moon pressurised: maintained at an atmospheric pressure higher than that of the surroundings

maintained at an atmospheric pressure higher than that of the surroundings voyage: a long journey involving travel in space

a long journey involving travel in space components: a part or element of a larger whole

a part or element of a larger whole extravehicular: taking place outside of the spacecraft

taking place outside of the spacecraft insulation: a thick layer of a substance that keeps something warm

a thick layer of a substance that keeps something warm fluctuations: a continual change

a continual change revolutionary: bringing about a major change

bringing about a major change diapers: American word for nappies

QUICK QUIZ

When did the Apollo astronauts first step foot on the lunar surface? In Australian dollars, how much was Axiom Space given to design the new suits? Why is the backpack described as a “portable life support system” by Axiom Space? How many hours a day can the suit be worn? The new spacesuit still require astronauts to wear “diapers”. Why?

EXTRA READING

Buzz Aldrin’s jacket sold for sky-high price

Mystery lunar sample to share its secrets

Humans living on moon by 2030

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Space Suit of the Future

Review all the design features of this new $228 million dollar Axiom Space Suit.

Write a list of the main features, and beside each feature review its importance.

Also, review the overall look and functionality of this space suit.

List 3 extra design features you would like to see added to the space suit:

1.

2.

3.

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Design and Technologies, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

One thing that has not been revolutionised is this spacesuit, which is how the astronauts go to the toilet! If they can wear the suit for 8 hours, they will probably need the toilet, and at the moment they do their business in a nappy.

Can you think of a better solution for this?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Captain Underpants

The article states that one thing has not changed since the days of Apollo. “We’re still using diapers in the spacesuits,” Ralston said. “They’re just honestly a very effective solution. Sometimes simplicity is best, and this is one of those cases.”

Why do you think this is?

Write a response explaining why the astronauts have to wear diapers as part of their space suits. Try to consider why Ralston says this is a very effective solution. Can you think of any other solutions?