NASA all set to snatch asteroid rubble

After almost two years circling an ancient asteroid hundreds of millions of kilometres away, a NASA spacecraft this week will attempt to descend to the treacherous*, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble.

The attempt is planned for Tuesday night Australian time, the first time the US has tried to collect asteroid samples for return to Earth. So far, only Japan has achieved this.

The Osiris-Rex mission is looking to bring back at least 60g worth of asteroid Bennu, the biggest haul from beyond the Moon.

The van-sized spacecraft is aiming for the relatively flat middle of a tennis court-sized crater named Nightingale. Boulders as big as buildings loom over the targeted touchdown zone.

“So for some perspective, the next time you park your car in front of your house or in front of a coffee shop and walk inside, think about the challenge of navigating Osiris-Rex into one of these spots from 200 million miles (322 million kilometres) away,” said NASA’s deputy project manager Mike Moreau.

Once it drops out of its 750m-high orbit around Bennu, the spacecraft will take four hours to carefully and slowly make it all the way down, to just above the surface.

Then the action cranks up when Osiris-Rex’s 3.4m arm reaches out and touches Bennu. Contact should last five to 10 seconds, just long enough to shoot out pressurised nitrogen gas and suck up the churned* dirt and gravel.

The spacecraft has been programmed in advance and will operate autonomously during the manoeuvre*. With an 18-minute lag in radio communication each way, ground controllers for spacecraft builder Lockheed Martin near Denver, US, can’t intervene*.

If the first attempt doesn’t work, Osiris-Rex can try again. Any collected samples won’t reach Earth until 2023.

While NASA has brought back comet dust and solar wind particles, it’s never attempted to sample one of the nearly 1 million known asteroids lurking* in our solar system until now. Japan, meanwhile, expects to get samples from asteroid Ryugu in December — in the milligrams* at most — 10 years after bringing back specks from asteroid Itokawa.

Bennu is a valuable asteroid from which to collect a sample.

The big, black, roundish, carbon-rich space rock was around when our solar system was forming 4.5 billion years ago. Scientists consider it a time capsule full of pristine* materials that could help explain how life formed on Earth and possibly elsewhere.

“This is all about understanding our origins,” said the mission’s principal scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, US.

There also are selfish reasons for getting to know Bennu better.

The solar-orbiting asteroid, which swings by Earth every six years, could take aim at us late in the next century. NASA puts the odds of an impact at 1-in-2700. The more scientists know about asteroids such as Bennu, the safer Earth will be.

When Osiris-Rex blasted off in 2016, scientists envisioned* sandy areas on Bennu’s surface. So the spacecraft was designed to ingest* small pebbles less than 2cm across.

Scientists were stunned to find massive rocks and chunky gravel all over the place when the spacecraft arrived in 2018. And pebbles were occasionally seen shooting off the asteroid, falling back and sometimes bouncing off again in a game of space ping pong.

With so much rough terrain, engineers scrambled to aim for a tighter spot than originally predicted. Nightingale Crater, the prime target, appears to have the biggest abundance* of fine grains, but there are still many boulders, including one named Mount Doom.

Osiris-Rex has three bottles of nitrogen gas, which means it can touch down three times — no more.

The spacecraft automatically will back away if it meets unexpected hazards like big rocks that could cause it to tip over. And there’s a chance it will touch down safely, but fail to collect enough rubble.

In either case, the spacecraft would return to orbit around Bennu and try again in January at another location.

With the first try finally here, Professor Lauretta is worried, nervous, excited “and confident we have done everything possible to ensure a safe sampling.”

