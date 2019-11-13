Milky Way’s big black hole flings star to infinity and beyond

space Reading level: orange

Australian scientists have identified a star spat out and flung into infinity* by our galaxy’s supermassive black hole.

The star is travelling at six million kmh, 10 times the speed of most stars.

The star was ejected from the black hole five million years ago, around the time our ancestors were just learning to walk upright.

It is moving so fast it will exit the Milky Way in about 100 million years and never return, Australian National University Emeritus Professor Gary Da Costa said.

“We traced this star’s journey back to the centre of our galaxy, which is pretty exciting,” Prof Da Costa said, confirming a 30-year prediction that stars could be expelled from galaxies by black holes.

Sagittarius A*, the giant black hole at the centre of the Milky Way, has a mass equivalent to more than four million Suns.

“In astronomical terms, the star will be leaving our galaxy fairly soon and it will likely travel through the emptiness of intergalactic* space for an eternity*.”

VIDEO: How the star came to be flung away by Sagittarius A*. Credit: Sergey Koposov

ANU’s Dr Dougal Mackey said the team spotted the fast-moving star accidentally while searching for the shredded remains of small galaxies orbiting the Milky Way.

“The star is only 29,000 light years away, quite close by galactic* standards, which means the team could measure its trajectory* very precisely,” Dr Mackey said.

Dr Thomas Nordlander, also from ANU, said supermassive black holes can separate two stars orbiting each other — which scientists call a binary* stellar* system — if the system gets too close to a black hole.

“If such a binary system approaches a black hole too closely, the black hole can capture one of the stars into a close orbit and kick out the other at very high speed,” Dr Nordlander said.

The speeding star, S5-HVS1, was found while astronomers researched shredded remains of ancient galaxies.

An international team from ANU, Macquarie University, the University of Sydney and UNSW, as well as researchers from the US, UK and Chile made the discovery using the 3.9m Anglo-Australian Telescope at the ANU Siding Spring Observatory near Coonabarabran, New South Wales.

This telescope is the best in the world for studying the sparsely* distributed stars in the outskirts of the Milky Way, due to its ability to take measurements for up to 400 targets at a time.

Follow-up observations made with the ANU 2.3m telescope played an important role in confirming the star’s extreme speed.

The study is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

GLOSSARY

infinity: forever, with no end

forever, with no end Sagittarius A* : the name of the giant black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Its name includes the * at the end

: the name of the giant black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Its name includes the * at the end intergalactic: travel between galaxies

travel between galaxies eternity: infinity;forever, with no end

infinity;forever, with no end galactic: relating to a galaxy

relating to a galaxy trajectory: path followed by a flying object

path followed by a flying object binary: involving two things

involving two things stellar: to do with stars

to do with stars sparsely: thinly

