‘Lunar ark’ plan to store species’ DNA on the Moon

The DNA of 6.7 million species could be stored inside the Moon in case there’s a disaster that destroys life on Earth.

Scientists have a plan to create a “lunar ark”, which is essentially a Moon version of the biblical* Noah’s ark*.

The lunar ark would contain millions of samples of reproductive* cells and seeds from all the 6.7 million known plant, animal and fungi species on Earth.

The researchers think the lunar ark could be placed in hollowed out lava tubes that exist in the Moon’s surface. It is thought these cave-like networks were created by lava billions of years ago.

Robots would be sent inside the tubes to start building the ark.

When the ark is complete, scientists think it could be powered by solar panels on the surface.

It will require power so that all the samples inside can remain cryogenically frozen*.

It will also need things like an airlock and lighting for human visitors.

The aim of having the ark underground is so it would be protected from asteroid strikes.

It is thought the ark would be in less danger on the Moon than similar projects on Earth such as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “doomsday vault”.

Researcher Jekan Thanga and a team of students from the University of Arizona in the US have mapped out the theory*.

They think it would take 250 rocket trips to the Moon to complete the lunar ark.

Professor Thanga’s team thinks it’s safer to store the samples on a celestial* body in case Earth is destroyed.

“Earth is naturally a volatile* environment,” Prof Thanga said.

“As humans, we had a close call about 75,000 years ago with the Toba supervolcanic eruption, which caused a 1000-year cooling period and, according to some, aligns with an estimated drop in human diversity*.

“Because human civilisation has such a large footprint*, if it were to collapse, that could have a negative cascading* effect on the rest of the planet.”

The lunar ark concept was presented by the researchers at the IEEE Aerospace Conference in early March.

They listed super-volcanoes, asteroid impacts and climate change as reasons we might need to store samples of life in case we need to start again.

Not all of the technology needed to make the ark exists yet but the scientists think it could be made within the next 30 years.

GLOSSARY

biblical: from the Bible

from the Bible Noah’s ark: the ship in which Noah saved animals from a flood, according to the Bible

the ship in which Noah saved animals from a flood, according to the Bible reproductive: to do with reproducing or having babies

to do with reproducing or having babies cryogenically frozen: frozen at very low temperature

frozen at very low temperature theory: an idea that hopes to explain something

an idea that hopes to explain something celestial: to do with the sky or space

to do with the sky or space volatile: likely to change suddenly

likely to change suddenly diversity: range of different types

range of different types cascading: passing on to others

passing on to others footprint: the area affected by something

