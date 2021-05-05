space Reading level: green

Its first flight was two years ago, but Stratolaunch’s enormous Roc aeroplane has officially logged a flawless* second flight in the US. The world’s largest aircraft by wingspan*, it will one day carry spacecraft to be air-launched into orbit.

“Today’s flight, at first review, has appeared extremely successful,” said Zachary Krevor, Stratolaunch’s chief operating officer.

“We accomplished all test points as desired, we have not seen anything anomalous*, and we are very pleased with the condition of the aircraft upon landing.”

The Roc plane was tested over the Mojave Desert in California in the US, reaching a peak altitude* of 4.2 km.

Six engines kept it flying for three hours and 14 minutes before it touched down on an equally huge runway.

The plane is designed to operate under a three-person crew which includes a pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer. While it looks like it has two cockpits, the pilot and co-pilot only sit on the right side of the plane.

The left nose is unpressurised and is said to contain flight data systems.

The carrier plane has a wingspan of 117 metres, making it almost twice the width of a Boeing 747.

The Roc plane is being designed to be an airborne space launch platform that will carry hypersonic flight rockets into low Earth orbit, including one day launching Stratolaunch’s fully reusable and autonomous* Talon-A hypersonic* research vehicles.

However, the Roc must pass more tests before it officially starts work as a carrier.

It has been two years since the aircraft’s maiden* flight. The Roc was initially developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019. Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches, carrying satellite-laden rockets beneath the centre of the wing and releasing them at high altitude.

Stratolaunch Roc fun facts

The Roc plane is the largest in the world in terms of wingspan.

Its wings span across 117 metres.

It is designed to launch rockets into space.

The plane is 72.5 metres long and 15.2 metres tall.

It has 6 engines.

It only requires a pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer for take off.

The plane has 28 wheels.

It made its first flight in April 2019.

Its second took place on April 29 2021 and lasted just over three hours.

GLOSSARY

flawless: without error or defects

without error or defects wingspan: tip-to-tip wing measurement in an aeroplane, bird or other flying animal

tip-to-tip wing measurement in an aeroplane, bird or other flying animal anomalous: anything unexpected or abnormal

anything unexpected or abnormal altitude: the height of an object or point from sea or ground level

the height of an object or point from sea or ground level autonomous: independent, self-operating

independent, self-operating hypersonic: flights at speeds of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound

flights at speeds of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound maiden: first

