Fireball of space junk soars across southern Australian sky

A mysterious light was seen flying across the southern Australian sky on Monday night.

The “huge fireball” crossed the night sky for about a minute on Monday, followed by a thunderous boom.

Sightings were reported across the country’s southern states, with videos captured in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

Onlookers shared videos of the light show, which looked like a large comet or meteor, on social media.

Astronomer at Swinburne University Professor Alan Duffy said the shooting fireball was space junk burning up as it entered the atmosphere.

He said it was a “heck of a way to launch National Science Week.”

“What we’re seeing is a large flash of light extended and it burns up, you can see in the videos it is really quite extraordinary,” Professor Duffy told radio station 3AW.

“You can see it’s breaking up – all of that is telling me it is space junk, it is not a small piece of naturally occurring rock in space.

“The fact that you can see something as bright for as long, that breaks up and even the pieces that are breaking up are themselves burning up brightly – all of that means that it is something very large, probably a couple of tonnes.”

He said even though it looked like it was very close to us, the space junk was tens of kilometres above us even at its lowest point.

Some onlookers said they heard a loud bang as the fireball soared across the sky.

Professor Duffy said space junk posed a risk to aircraft but it would be “unbelievably unlucky” if it hit a plane.

“When you get pieces of junk re-entering or even rockets launching, they have a hold on all aircraft in the area.

“This was an unexpected re-entry and no-one would have been able to be warned.”

Professor Duffy said onlookers could log their sightings in the “Fireballs in the Sky” application to help scientists find the debris.

Meteor shower or breaking-up space junk over Northern Tasmania

