Stunning images from the Euclid space telescope have given scientists and humanity a historic first glimpse into the way dark matter shapes the universe.

The Euclid telescope was launched into orbit in July to search for dark matter and dark energy, hidden forces that scientists believe affect the rotation of galaxies and how quickly the universe is expanding.

The telescope is powerful enough to capture images of galaxies up to 10 billion light years away.

It was launched into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket 1.5 million km from Earth and will spend the next six years capturing images in order to create a 3D map that scientists will use to monitor changes in dark matter.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said the images were the sharpest of their kind, showcasing the telescope’s ability to monitor billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light years away.

The globular cluster NGC6397 taken during ESA's Euclid space mission. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/AFP

The photos showed four areas of the nearby universe, including 1000 galaxies in the massive Perseus cluster 240 million light years away from Earth. The photos also captured more than 100,000 galaxies spread out in the background, ESA said.

Other images showed an irregular galaxy that could give clues about how early galaxies were formed, and a spiral formation known as the “Hidden Galaxy”, which looks just like our home galaxy.

The telescope captured a stunning photo of the Horsehead Nebula. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/AFP

“You’ll also see lots of background galaxies there as well, which is phenomenal,” ESA’s science director Professor Carole Mundell told Reuters. “I think I spotted a new one there last night.”

Scientists believe large clusters like Perseus could only have formed if dark matter exists.

“We think we understand only 5 per cent of the universe: that’s the matter that we can see,” Prof Mundell said.

“The rest of the universe we call dark because it doesn’t produce light in the normal electromagnetic spectrum. But we know its effect because we see the effect on visible matter.”

An image of galaxies belonging to the Perseus Cluster. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA /AFP

Scientists believe dark matter is present when galaxies rotate more quickly than expected based on the amount of visible matter.

Spiral galaxy IC 342 looks similar to our own galaxy. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/AFP

Dark energy is more of a mystery.

Scientists in the 1990s came up with the theory of dark energy by studying exploding stars called supernovas.

About 1000 galaxies were captured from the Perseus Cluster. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/AFP

Using images from the earlier Hubble Space Telescope, they concluded that the universe was not only expanding, but that the pace at which it was expanding was getting faster and faster.

Scientists now believe this is because of dark energy.

The photos of the Perseus Cluster also showed about 100,000 galaxies in the background. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/AFP

By studying dark energy and matter, scientists hope to better grasp the way galaxies are formed and spread out across the universe.

The images were the sharpest ones ever taken in space. Picture: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/AFP

