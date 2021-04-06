Earth safe from Apophis asteroid hit

space Reading level: red

Phew, now here’s some good cosmic* news: NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century* from a particularly menacing* asteroid.

The space agency has announced that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of Apophis crashing into Earth in 2068.

That’s the same 340m space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036.

NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago. But a potential 2068 collision still loomed*.

First detected in 2004, Apophis is now officially off NASA’s asteroid “risk list.”

“A 2068 impact is not in the realm* of possibility anymore, and our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years,” said Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

Scientists were able to refine* their understanding of Apophis’ orbit around the sun thanks to radar observations in March, when the asteroid passed within 17 million kilometres of Earth.

Apophis will come within 32,000km on April 13, 2029, enabling astronomers to get another good look.

“When I started working with asteroids after college, Apophis was the poster* child for hazardous* asteroids,” Mr Farnocchia said.

“There’s a certain sense of satisfaction to see it removed from the risk list.”

NASA's Asteroid Defence System

