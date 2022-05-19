Call for greater investigation as hundreds of UFO sightings confirmed

space Reading level: red

Hundreds of unidentified flying objects have been observed by military personnel over decades and warrant* further investigation, a rare public hearing by the US Congress has heard.

Congress, which is America’s parliament, held the first public hearing in more than 50 years into UFOs and the possibility of alien life.

The May 17 meeting of the House of Representatives intelligence committee heard from top Pentagon* officials about their investigations into sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena* (UAP), the official term for what are more widely known as UFOs. These sightings included 144 that were documented between 2004 and 2021.

“We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena,” said undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security Ronald Moultrie.

“We are committed to an effort to determine their origins”.

Two senior defence officials, who throughout stressed the potential national security threat of UAP, showed committee members a video of small triangular objects in the sky, and another of an unidentified object zooming past an F-18 fighter jet, as examples of the sorts of strange phenomena they couldn’t explain.

The officials said US pilots had almost collided with UFOs at least 11 times.

The chairman of the committee, Andre Carson, said the “stigma*” associated with reporting UAP sightings had hobbled* reporting and analysis efforts.

“Pilots avoided reporting or were laughed at when they did. Defence department officials relegated* the issue to the back room, or swept it under the rug entirely, fearful of a sceptical* national security community,” he said.

“Today, we know better. UAPs are unexplained, it‘s true. But they are real. They need to be investigated. And any threats they pose need to be mitigated*.”

The hearing, which included a private session not open to the public, reflected efforts by some in the US defence and intelligence community to share more information with the public about UAP sightings, and follows release of a short report on UAP in June last year by the US intelligence services.

That report left open the possibility UAPs could be “breakthrough aerospace technology” developed by Russia or China, rather than signs of alien life.

In November last year the US defence department established the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group to “synchronise* efforts” to “detect, identify and attribute* objects of interest”. The US navy established a standardised* reporting for UAP in 2019.

A UK government study, conducted from 1997 to 2000 and known as the Condign report, found the existence of UAP was “indisputable*”.

“Several aircraft have been destroyed and at least four pilots have been killed chasing UFOs,” the report said, referring to information the authors had obtained from Soviet, Russian and Chinese research programs.

The French government, which has been investigating UAP for decades, declassified* its own research last year, concluding “their reality is indisputable even if hoaxes exist”.

GLOSSARY

warrant: make a particular action necessary

make a particular action necessary Pentagon: the headquarters of the US defence department

the headquarters of the US defence department phenomena: things that exist but are not easily explained

things that exist but are not easily explained stigma: negative attitudes towards someone because of something they have done

negative attitudes towards someone because of something they have done hobbled: slowed the movement, progress or action of something

slowed the movement, progress or action of something relegated: put something or someone into a less important position

put something or someone into a less important position sceptical: not easily convinced, having doubts

not easily convinced, having doubts mitigated: made less harmful or unpleasant

made less harmful or unpleasant synchronise: cause to occur or operate at the same time or rate

cause to occur or operate at the same time or rate attribute: to say something is the result of a particular thing

to say something is the result of a particular thing standardised: to make things of the same type all have the same basic features

to make things of the same type all have the same basic features indisputable: unable to be challenged or denied

unable to be challenged or denied declassified: officially declare to be no longer secret

