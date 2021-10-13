space Reading level: green

Australia is going to the moon for the first time in history, sending a rover on a NASA mission to investigate the lunar* surface and research how humans could survive on Mars.

After playing a supporting ground role for decades of space exploration, Australia will use its robotics expertise* to build a semi-autonomous* rover that could be sent to the moon as early as 2026.

Australian businesses and researchers will be brought together to develop the rover, backed by $50 million in funding from the Trailblazer* program under the federal government’s Moon to Mars initiative.

The rover would collect lunar soil containing oxides*, from which NASA would then try to extract oxygen.

The project is seen as a key step for establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon and supporting future missions to Mars.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia’s mission to the moon would create more local jobs and grow the local space industry.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Australia to succeed in the global space sector, and is central to our government’s vision to secure more jobs and a larger share of the growing space economy,” he said.

“By 2030, we want to triple the size of our space sector – adding $12 billion to our economy and creating up to 20,000 new, high-skilled jobs – providing more opportunities for Australians and industries.”

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement strengthened the “long-time relationship” between the United States and Australia regarding space exploration.

“A relationship that goes back more than half a century to the days of the Apollo program,” he said.

“By working together with the Australian Space Agency and our partners around the world, NASA will uncover more discoveries and accomplish more research through the Artemis* program.”

Under the agreement, NASA would fly the rover to the moon as early as 2026, provided it met a range of conditions during development.

The Trailblazer program is expected to open later this year, with applications to be submitted in early 2022.

Australian Space Agency head Enrico Palermo said the mission would demonstrate Australian industry’s world-leading skills and experience in remote operations, drawing from expertise in the resources and mining sector.

“Australia is at the cutting-edge* of robotics* technology and systems for remote operations,” he said.

“This agreement will leverage* our expertise in remote operations to grow our space sector here at home, while developments that come from preparing for space will make sure our resources sector keeps powering ahead too.”

