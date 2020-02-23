Astronomers discover scorching hot exoplanet heading for destruction

space Reading level: orange

Astronomers have discovered a scorching-hot planet where temperatures regularly hit 1000C.

The fiery world is around 1000 light-years* from Earth and will likely soon be destroyed when it spirals into its star or tidal* forces tear it apart.

Named NGTS-10b, it orbits so close to its star that a year there only lasts 18 hours.

Earth’s year is about 365 days because that’s how long it takes to orbit the Sun.

Scientists say the newly found exoplanet — a planet orbiting another star rather than our own Sun — is a “hot Jupiter”. This means it is a type of giant, gaseous world with blistering* surface temperatures.

“NGTS-10b is a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a star not too dissimilar* from our Sun,” said Dr James McCormac, of the University of Warwick, UK.

He added that the find, made using a group of telescopes in Chile known as the Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS), was a rare one.

“Of the hundreds of hot Jupiters currently known there are only seven that have an orbital period of less than one day,” Dr McCormac said.

Astronomers spotted the new world using the transit* method.

This involves observing stars for a dip in brightness that indicates an unknown planet has passed in front of the star.

NGTS-10b caused more dips than usual, as it orbits its star in less than a day of Earth time.

Its 18-hour orbital period is the shortest ever observed for a hot Jupiter, scientists said.

The planet is moving so quickly because it is extremely close to its star – about 27 times nearer than Mercury is to the Sun.

The planet is likely tidally locked so one side is constantly facing its searing hot star.

As a result, astronomers estimate average temperatures on this side to be more than 1000C.

Scientists think it’s so close to its star that tidal forces will likely tear the planet apart very soon.

Alternatively, the doomed world could spiral into the star.

Researchers plan to continue watching the planet to find out what happens to it.

It’s hoped their work will help experts better understand the make-up of hot Jupiters.

Co-author Dr Daniel Bayliss said: “Over the next 10 years, it might be possible to see this planet spiralling in. That would tell us a lot about the structure of the planet that we don’t know yet.”

The research was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

This story was first published in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

GLOSSARY

light-years: distance that light travels in one year

distance that light travels in one year tidal: relating to tides, caused by the gravitational pull of one object on another

relating to tides, caused by the gravitational pull of one object on another blistering: so hot it causes blisters

so hot it causes blisters not too dissimilar: similar

similar transit: the action of passing through a place

