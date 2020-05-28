All set for lift-off of history-making space flight

space Reading level: green

The launch of a SpaceX rocket with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight has been rescheduled for Sunday 5.22am AEST*.

The flight was to lift off on Thursday morning Australian time but — with an estimated 1.7 million people watching online — was called off with less than 17 minutes to go in the countdown because of thunderclouds.

The atmosphere was so electrically charged the spacecraft was in danger of getting hit by lightning.

The spacecraft — designed, built and owned by SpaceX — will eventually blast off headed for the International Space Station, the first time a private company has been used for NASA astronauts. It will also mark the first time in nearly a decade that the US has launched astronauts into orbit from the US.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will fly to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon crew capsule completely different to NASA’s old Apollo spacecraft. Instead of a mess of switches and knobs inside, for instance, there are touchscreens.

It will be the first astronaut launch from Florida, US, since the space shuttle program closed in 2011, and the first US-made capsule to carry people into orbit since the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket — with the crew capsule on top — will soar from the same pad used for both of those earlier missions.

Russia’s Soyuz capsules, still in use after more than 50 years, have kept NASA astronauts flying to the space station. While reliable, the Soyuz looks dated compared with the sleek Dragon.

“We want it to not only be as safe and reliable as you’d expect from the most advanced spacecraft in the world … we also want it to look amazing and look beautiful,” said Benji Reed, a SpaceX mission director.

SpaceX and Boeing, NASA’s other commercial* crew provider, opted for capsules from the start.

There was no need for another flying machine like the shuttle, which was built to carry big satellites and space station parts, said retired NASA manager Steve Payne.

“What we’re trying to do now is just taxi service up and down, and you don’t need the huge semi* anymore. You can use a sedan*,” Payne said.

“Yes, wings are nice. They give you more options as to where to land and a little more control,” said Payne, a former Navy fighter pilot. “But they’re not absolutely necessary. And since we’re trying to make this inexpensive and reusable and as simple as we can make it so that it’s cost effective, capsules work.”

SpaceX based its crew capsule on its long-running reusable cargo capsule, also named Dragon.

It means the end of space station missions with old-fashioned splashdowns in the ocean.

The two astronauts were involved in the new capsule’s development over the past five years, offering suggestions to benefit not just themselves but future crews.

“Our goal through this entire process is to not turn the spacecraft into Bob and Doug’s excellent machine, with a bunch of things that only Doug likes or only Bob likes,” Behnken said.

Although the full automated Dragon has four seats lined up in a row, only the centre two will be occupied for this especially risky test flight. A test dummy soloed on last year’s Dragon crew capsule debut.

Hurley and Behnken promise to reveal the name they have chosen for the Dragon capsule on launch day.

GLOSSARY

AEST: Australian Eastern Standard Time, the time zone of Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania

Australian Eastern Standard Time, the time zone of Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania commercial: a paid service by a company, rather than by NASA or other government agency

a paid service by a company, rather than by NASA or other government agency semi : as in a big, semi-trailer truck

as in a big, semi-trailer truck sedan: style of medium-sized car with four doors and a boot

QUICK QUIZ

How does the Dragon capsule get up into space? Where are the astronauts going? What are the astronauts’ names? Why is it newsworthy that this launch is in the US? How many seats are in the Dragon capsule?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Name the Capsule

The name of the SpaceX crew capsule won’t be revealed until the launch day. What do you think would be a great name for the capsule? Choose a name and write a paragraph explaining why your name should be used.

If you’re completing this activity after the name has been revealed, add a sentence about whether you like your name better and why.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Do you agree with Benji Reed that it is just as important for a spacecraft to ‘look amazing’ as it is to be safe and reliable? Write a persuasive text that answers this question.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Design and Technologies

VCOP ACTIVITY

3, 2, 1, Takeoff?

Write a commentary either for the cancelled launch or for the actual launch.

Explain in exciting detail the lead up to the launch, the flight checks, the astronauts getting ready and buckled in etc.

If you choose the cancelled launch, don’t forget to mention the weather slowly getting worse throughout the preparations.

And your ending … an exciting reschedule or an exciting takeoff?

Make it interesting using varied sentence length and detail.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Would you like to be an astronaut?

