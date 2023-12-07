READING LEVEL: ORANGE

Eight-year-old Roman Oleksiv is back at school in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, another step in an unlikely recovery from life-threatening burns and shrapnel* to the head that he sustained in a Russian missile* attack in July last year. Roman was waiting to see a doctor with his mother when a cruise missile struck the central town of Vinnytsia, in one of the deadliest single attacks since the full-scale invasion* of Ukraine began early in 2022.

Roman suffered shrapnel wounds, a broken arm and burns over 45 per cent of his body. After medics in* Lviv stabilised* him, he was sent to a specialist burns unit* in Dresden, Germany, where he spent nearly a year undergoing more than 30 rounds of surgery.

He is now back in Lviv, and, while he must return to Dresden regularly for treatment, Roman has begun to settle back into daily life.

Ukrainian boy Roman Oleksiv is settling back into daily life with the help of dance. Images: United24media

“We did not know whether he would be able to walk, move his hand or his fingers,” said his father, Yaroslav.

“But thanks to their (the medics’) work, to Roman’s work, his superhuman efforts … all this opened the door for us to return to dancing, to playing musical instruments.”

Roman is instantly recognisable among the children in the school’s brightly coloured corridors. He wears blue compressive coverings* over his head, face and hands for his burns.

At a large hall nearby, young contestants wearing bow ties and dresses paired up for the ballroom dance competition.

Roman and his partner performed the Tango and Charleston*, and were warmly cheered as they stepped forward to receive their certificates and medals. Later, Roman performed a solo on the bayan*, a version of the accordion.

Roman Oleksiv danced and played the bayan for an appreciative audience. Images: United24media

“We went back to practising dancing and the bayan. He went back to school, continues his education,” said Yaroslav. “He is in third grade now. We are doing our best to get better.”

He said Roman faced years more treatment to fully recover, including surgery, hair implants* and ear corrections*.

“Step by step we will deal with this and everything will be fine.”

He preferred not to dwell* too much on the past.

“He is a fantastic boy,” said Yaroslav. “I think the question is not what he has gone through but how will he go on … I hope that he will continue with the same strength as now to grow, to develop himself.”

GLOSSARY

Shrapnel: fragments of a bomb, shell, or other explosive device, typically thrown outwards when it explodes

fragments of a bomb, shell, or other explosive device, typically thrown outwards when it explodes Missile: a self-propelled projectile for military use, such as a rocket or guided bomb

a self-propelled projectile for military use, such as a rocket or guided bomb Invasion: the act of entering a territory with military force, often with the intention of taking control

the act of entering a territory with military force, often with the intention of taking control Medics: Medical professionals, such as doctors or nurses, who provide medical care and treatment

Medical professionals, such as doctors or nurses, who provide medical care and treatment Stabilised: made or held steady, especially regarding a patient’s condition

made or held steady, especially regarding a patient’s condition Specialist burns unit: a specialised medical facility equipped to treat severe burn injuries

a specialised medical facility equipped to treat severe burn injuries Compressive coverings : tight-fitting garments designed to apply pressure, often used in medical contexts to aid healing or manage conditions

: tight-fitting garments designed to apply pressure, often used in medical contexts to aid healing or manage conditions Tango and Charleston: specific styles of ballroom dance with unique steps and rhythms

specific styles of ballroom dance with unique steps and rhythms Accordion: a musical instrument with keys and a bellows, played by compressing or expanding the bellows while pressing the keys

a musical instrument with keys and a bellows, played by compressing or expanding the bellows while pressing the keys Bayan: a type of accordion, a musical instrument played by expanding and contracting the bellows while pressing buttons

a type of accordion, a musical instrument played by expanding and contracting the bellows while pressing buttons Ear corrections: medical procedures to address any issues or injuries related to the ears.

medical procedures to address any issues or injuries related to the ears. Hair implants: Surgical procedures involving the transplantation of hair to areas where it is missing or thinning

Surgical procedures involving the transplantation of hair to areas where it is missing or thinning Dwell: to think or talk about something for a long time, often with a sense of worry or sadness

QUICK QUIZ

What happened to Roman Oleksiv in July last year? After the missile attack, where was Roman taken for medical treatment, and how long did he spend there? Describe Roman’s activities after his recovery. What did he participate in at school, and what talents did he showcase? According to Roman’s father, Yaroslav, what challenges did Roman face during his recovery, and what treatments does he still need? What does Yaroslav hope for Roman’s future?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What Would You Say?

If Roman said to you ‘I’m just an ordinary kid, nothing special’, what would you say to him? Write it down.

Time: allow at least 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

What do you know about the invasion of Ukraine? Brainstorm ideas and use your research skills to find out about it. Use your information to write a brief ‘explainer’ for Kids News. Your purpose is to make sure that kids know the facts in a short and easy to understand paragraph or two.

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History

VCOP ACTIVITY

Explicit Lesson Plan: Superhero Roman’s Journey

Objective: This activity aims to celebrate Roman’s resilience, encourage empathy and creativity, and highlight the significance of determination in overcoming difficulties.

Instructions:

Begin by telling the students about Roman’s incredible journey from surviving a missile attack to his inspiring recovery. Explain how he has shown incredible strength and bravery.

Engage the students in a group discussion using these questions:

a. What happened to Roman? How did he get hurt?

b. Where did Roman go for treatment? How long did he stay there?

c. What did Roman do after his return to school?

d. What activities did Roman participate in?

Reflective Discussion: Have the students share their thoughts about Roman’s story. Ask them how they would feel if they were in Roman’s situation and how they would show courage like him.

Based on the age and ability of the students, choose an appropriate activity from below:

Creative Writing: Ask the students to write a short story about Roman’s next adventure as a superhero. They can imagine new challenges for Roman and how he bravely overcomes them.

Re-read your work to make sure it is clear and makes sense, before sharing it with someone else. Can you edit and Uplevel any of your VCOP to make your writing more engaging for the audience?

Encouraging Messages: Provide paper and colours for the students to create cards with encouraging messages for Roman. These can include words of support, bravery, and admiration for his strength.

Role Play: Divide the students into groups and ask each group to enact a scene from Roman’s story. They can act out the moments when Roman received his certificates and medals, or when he performed on the bayan.

Additional Tasks:

Superhero Drawing: Encourage the students to draw a picture of Roman as a superhero. They can add a cape, a symbol, or any accessories that represent strength and courage.

Allow the children to share their stories or drawings with the class. Encourage discussions about what they included in their stories or drawings and why they made those choices. Introduce peer or personal feedback as a way of reflecting on their learning.

Conclude the session by summarising Roman’s inspiring journey, emphasising the importance of bravery and resilience in facing challenges.