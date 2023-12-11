READING LEVEL: GREEN

Prince Louis has risked his spot on Santa’s “nice” list with a cheeky move during a Christmas carols service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The elf on the shelf wasn’t the only one watching as the young prince took part in the Together at Christmas carols service, which will be televised across the UK on Christmas Eve.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales has become known for being a bit cheeky, but he was on his best behaviour as his mother hosted the event.

The five-year-old appeared to be fascinated with the church’s decorations, pausing at one point to closely inspect a Nutcracker soldier at least twice his own height.

Louis even kept it together as he and siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, mailed Christmas letters to children less fortunate.

However, he couldn’t resist leaning over and blowing out his sister’s candle as the event wrapped up, making Charlotte burst into laughter.

The Wales children posted special letters. Picture: Getty Images

Louis appeared to be on his best behaviour. Picture: Getty Images

But he couldn’t resist blowing out his sister’s candle. Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP

The service, supported by the Royal Foundation, is dedicated to those who work to support families and young children.

A number of other royals were spotted in the crowd of 1500, including Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall.

The event featured special musical performances from top UK singers and readings from the Prince of Wales and actor Jim Broadbent.

The TV special will also include contributions from stars such as Andrea Bocelli.

The service will be broadcast as part of a Christmas Eve TV special. picture: AFP

The Prince appeared to be fascinated by the Christmas service. Picture: Getty Images

The young Prince is known for his cheeky behaviour and funny expressions, which have led social media users to nickname him the “Meme King”.

His thunderous face stole the spotlight as he stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Later, Louis was photographed sticking out his tongue and covering his mother’s mouth as she tried to get him to behave.

More recently, he played air piano during an appearance for the Coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, which the internet labelled “iconic”.

