A Year 6 student from the Northern Territory has received a top honour from the Fred Hollows Foundation for her volunteer work.

Jorja Zelley, from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, has been named NT Junior Ambassador for the Foundation after being nominated for the Humanity Award, which is given for demonstrating practical care and kindness to others.

Jorja learned she was the NT Junior Ambassador after her school livestreamed the ceremony, which was held in Sydney.

A statement from the Fred Hollows Foundation described Jorja as “extremely passionate” for First Nations equity.

“Having grown up in Katherine while her parents trained in remote Aboriginal communities, Jorja is extremely passionate about equity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples,” the statement read.

“She has volunteered for several organisations, including aged care facilities, and is always happy to lend a hand.”

Jorja was one of six students nationwide to be recognised at the awards, with young volunteers named Junior Ambassadors across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

Harlow Cooper from Wandiligong Primary School was named Victorian Junior Ambassador for her work as an environmental warrior, while Zakrya Swade from Peakhurst West Public School won the top honour for NSW, for his fundraising efforts and work as a junior cadet for St John Ambulance.

Fay Rendell from All Saints’ College in WA, Elizabeth Banks from Macgregor Primary School in the ACT and Rose Ness Wilson from St William’s Primary School in QLD were also named Junior Ambassadors.

A photo of the late Professor Fred Hollows treating a boy in Vietnam. Each year the foundation created in Fred Hollows’ honour awards students who have dedicated themselves to volunteer work. Photo: Michael Amendolia

Jorja said she “couldn’t believe” she had won the top award.

“Firstly, I was so shocked to find out I was nominated but then to win, I couldn’t believe it,” she told the NT News.

“I think this award recognises people who show kindness and compassion to others – and I feel really proud.”

And how will Jorja celebrate? With family, friends and cake.

“(I will) spend tonight with my family and friends – going out for dinner, and share a cake with my school friends when my award arrives in the post.”

As a Junior Ambassador, Jorja receives $5000, gifted by the award’s charity partner Specsavers, to be donated to the Foundation’s work to end avoidable blindness around the world.

