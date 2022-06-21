short story competition Reading level: green

Telling family stories can bridge any age gap and create life-changing closeness across generations. And experts say Australia’s ageing population is a huge opportunity to bring “grandfriends” into childcare and education settings for multi-gen storytelling.

Griffith University Emeritus Professor Anneke Fitzgerald said bodies and brains of all ages benefit when young and old come together and swap stories.

Professor Fitzgerald pointed to the Australian Institute for Intergenerational* Practice’s Bridging Ages life stories project, which shows “it may delay some cognitive* and physical decline*” in older people, while younger children “develop a level of empathy* that is very, very evident.”

Her team’s research even suggests that when three to five-year-olds mix with older people, it may reduce their later delinquency* as teens.

“What we do know is it creates very good and strong relationships,” she said.

One-on-one time with an album or book seemed to work best.

“That’s the highest level of engagement* you can have: sitting with a child on your lap reading a book with them.,” Professor Fitzgerald said.

Such tactile*, visual elements add layers as a shared sensory* experience. Grandfather of five Riley Lee also said watching his wife Patricia share family stories with their grandkids gave him a wellbeing boost by proxy*.

“I get great pleasure listening to Patricia tell stories … about her childhood and watching how they listen to her with wonderful concentration,” he said.

One of those grandchildren, year 6 student Oskar Lee, 11, said his grandparents “use photos to describe the stories”, like their picture board with his mum holding a puppy and his aunt dressed as an astronaut.

Funny, strange and suspenseful stories often succeeded in snagging his and nine-year-old sister Freja’s interest far more than morality tales, as when Oskar’s country-raised grandma was once followed home from school. Footsteps and eerie moaning close behind her turned out to be a snuffling pig – but the tale’s delicious mix of terror and trotters made it a family favourite.

Oskar said his grandparents’ interesting stories, “where something either bad or funny happens … helps me understand what it was like for them. I can piece together bits of their life that were similar to mine … and connect them somehow.”

Those childhood stories have also helped them all find and enjoy things they have in common.

“My grandpa liked manga* when he was younger and he still does,” Oskar said. “I like manga, so one day he said, ‘Why don’t we go on a trip with your sister to the city to go to this big bookshop that sells lots of manga’ and so we did that and it was lots of fun.”

Some family tales even had the potential to help with homework and writing tasks.

“You can say, ‘Oh, I know all about that, that happened to my grandparents once’,” Oskar said. “You could be working on the World Wars … and maybe one of your ancestors fought in it when they were still alive and you can find out about that.”

GLOSSARY

intergenerational: involving different generations like child, parent and grandparent

involving different generations like child, parent and grandparent cognitive: refers to mental processes like thinking and reasoning

refers to mental processes like thinking and reasoning decline: to go down in the amount of quality of something

to go down in the amount of quality of something empathy: ability to imagine and consider someone else’s feelings and experiences

ability to imagine and consider someone else’s feelings and experiences delinquency: poor adolescent behaviour that may include breaking the law

poor adolescent behaviour that may include breaking the law engagement: interest, attention, curiosity

interest, attention, curiosity tactile: relating to the sense of touch, physical materials and textures

relating to the sense of touch, physical materials and textures sensory: refers to touch, smell, taste, hearing and sight

refers to touch, smell, taste, hearing and sight proxy: substitute, replacement, stand-in

