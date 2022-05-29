Find the 2022 Short Story Competition entry form here

short story competition Reading level: green

Reading has always been a lot of fun for Natalie Morgan.

That might have something to do with her choice of book. The 11-year-old loves turning the pages of a David Walliams story or one of Andy Griffiths’ Treehouse books.

“I like how funny and absurd they are,” said the Year 5 student from Victoria’s Yarrambat Primary School.

“I like just sitting down and having a good read and laughing out loud. They make me laugh so hard sometimes.”

Natalie, who also enjoys reading Jackie French’s stories, said her favourite books had inspired her own writing.

A runner up in last year’s Kids News Short Story Competition, she is busy planning her entry for this year and is considering trying her hand at historic fiction.

ABOUT THE SHORT STORY COMPETITION

The competition has four age groups: Kindergarten to Year 2; Years 3-4; Years 5-6 and Years 7-9.

A panel of judges, led by award-winning author Jackie French, will choose the winning entries, with the first prize winner in each age category scoring 10 copies of their short story published into a printed book with a personally designed cover, plus an iPad and a HarperCollins book pack.

There are also prizes for one runner-up and three highly commended entries in each age group.

Teachers can submit their students’ entries using the online entry form below. A consent form, signed by the student’s parent or guardian, must be attached to the entry form and can be found below.

The 2022 Kids News Short Story writing competition opens at 9am (AEST) Monday, May 30, and closes at 5pm (AEST) Friday, June 24, 2022.

ENTER THE SHORT STORY COMPETITION BELOW