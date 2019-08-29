science Reading level: green

Meet our oldest cousin.

We can finally put a face to a name, 3.8 million years after he roamed around the highlands of Ethiopia.

His name is MRD, a male from a species known as Australopithecus anamensis.

This early ancestor was part of a group of creatures that came before humans’ Homo branch of the family tree.

Scientists have known for a long time that the A. anamensis species existed and have fossils from as far back as 4.2 million years ago.

But the discovered facial* remains were only jaws and teeth. This newly reported fossil includes much of the skull and face, so we can now know pretty accurately what he looked like.

The find was described this week in the journal Nature by Yohannes Haile-Selassie of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, US, and co-authors.

MRD is thought to be an ancestor of a famous individual called Lucy, whose partial skeleton was found in Ethiopia in 1974. Lucy, also known as AL 288-1, is 3.2 million years old.

MRD’s middle and lower face juts forward, while Lucy’s species shows a flatter mid-face, which is a step closer to humans’ flat faces.

MRD’s fossilised face also shows the beginning of the massive and robust* faces that evolved to chew tough food, researchers said.

The MRD skull fossil was found in 2016, in what was once sand deposited in a river delta* on the shore of a lake. The scientists have been studying it closely since then.

At the time the creature lived, the area was dry shrubland with some trees. Other work has shown A. anamensis walked upright, but there’s no evidence it flaked stone to make tools, said study co-author Stephane Melillo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.

Experts unconnected to the new study praised the work. Eric Delson of Lehman College in New York, US, called the fossil “beautiful” and said the researchers did an impressive job of reconstructing it digitally to help place it on the evolutionary family tree.

With a face for A. anamensis, said Zeray Alemseged of the University of Chicago, US, “now we know how they looked and how they differed from the Lucy species.”

The study’s authors said their work shows there was an overlap between MRD’s species and Lucy’s species of at least 100,000 years. Some scientists are still not convinced of any overlap.

Scientists care about whether different species overlapped in history because it can tell us something about evolution and how one species leads to another.

