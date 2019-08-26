science Reading level: green

A city-sized floating island created by an erupting undersea volcano is heading for Australia.

It was discovered by Australian sailors as they made their way to Fiji.

It is so vast it can be tracked by satellite and is thought to cover about 150 sqkm, which is as big as Paris, France.

The island is made of pumice, which is formed by frothy lava coming into contact with water.

As lava cools it forms stone with lots of gas bubbles inside and that’s why pumice rocks float.

This pumice is thought to have spewed out of an erupting undersea volcano near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean.

Queensland University of Technology geologist* Associate Professor Scott Bryan told ABC it “would have been a really eerie experience sailing into this sea of floating rock. No longer seeing water and hearing the scratching of the pumice against the hull*.”

Large gatherings of pumice rocks like this are called pumice rafts as the rocks come together to form one big, moving mass.

Massive pumice raft

Although it isn’t the biggest pumice raft ever recorded, it is the biggest one observed in the world right now.

Australian couple Michael Hoult and Larissa Brill were the sailors who stumbled upon this raft.

They described what they saw as a “rubble slick* made up of rocks from marble to basketball size such that water was not visible.”

They added: “The waves were knocked back to almost calm and the boat was slowed to 1kt*.”

The sailors have been working with Assoc Prof Bryan and other geologists by providing information, collecting samples and taking photos.

The pumice is likely to start washing up on Australia’s coastline in seven to 12 months and could bring with it lots of marine organisms that are now hitchhiking on the raft.

A slightly larger pumice raft arrived on the northern Great Barrier Reef in 2013 that formed from an undersea volcanic eruption off New Zealand.

That raft covered 20,000 sqkm but eventually spread over about 4 million sqkm as it broke up.

LIFERAFT FOR THE REEF?

The giant raft of pumice could possibly help repair the Great Barrier Reef from its recent mass bleaching as it will bring with it countless marine creatures, including coral.

Assoc Prof Bryan explained to ABC: “In this 150-odd-square-kilometres of pumice out there right now, there’s probably billions to trillions of pieces of pumice all floating together and each piece of pumice is a vehicle for some marine organism.

“When it gets here, (the pumice raft will be) covered in a whole range of organisms of algae and barnacles and corals and crabs and snails and worms.

“We’re going to have millions of individual corals and lots of other organisms all coming in together with the potential of finding new homes along our coastline.”

VOLCANOES AND PUMICE

Volcanoes are formed when a hot liquid called magma breaks through the Earth’s crust.

Once the magma reaches the surface and gushes into the air, this is known as a volcanic eruption.

Volcanic eruptions can release lava, rocks, dust, volcanic ash and toxic gases into the atmosphere.

Volcanoes normally give off warning signs before an eruption occurs, such as tremors or gases, which gives people nearby time to evacuate.

Underwater volcanoes create pumice when the hot lava comes into contact with water. It is rapidly cooled and depressurised*, creating a floating stone substance full of gas bubbles.

Some people use pieces of lightweight, pale grey pumice in the shower or bath to scrub dead skin off the soles of their feet.

COULD SANDY ISLAND BE A PUMICE RAFT?

Experts think mystery Sandy Island, which can be seen as a phantom island on Google Maps, could be explained by a pumice raft.

Sandy Island has been charted since 1774 as being located near New Caledonia in the South Pacific, but you won’t find it on Google Maps today.

Explorer Captain James Cook was the first to spot Sandy Island and it was reported by other sailors too and even added to maps.

However, the French Hydrographic Service removed the island from its nautical* charts in 1979.

But the true “undiscovery” came on November 22, 2012, when Australian scientists on the research ship Southern Surveyor failed to find Sandy Island.

GLOSSARY

geologist: scientist studying the structure of the Earth and what it is made of

scientist studying the structure of the Earth and what it is made of hull: the body of a boat

the body of a boat slick: smooth coating on the surface of water

smooth coating on the surface of water kt: short for knot, a speed measurement for boats, 1 knot equals 1.85kmh

short for knot, a speed measurement for boats, 1 knot equals 1.85kmh depressurised: to reduce the pressure of a gas inside a substance or container

to reduce the pressure of a gas inside a substance or container nautical: to do with sailors, the sea and navigation

