Loch Ness monster not a dinosaur, but could be a giant eel

Scientists have made a major breakthrough in solving the mystery of the Loch* Ness monster.

Testing of DNA* left behind by living things in the water of the Scottish lake in the UK have ruled out Nessie being a dinosaur.

The creature could, instead, be a giant eel.

The scientists found much more eel DNA than they expected to, according to Professor Neil Gemmell, a geneticist* from New Zealand’s University of Otago.

“Eels are very plentiful* in the loch system — every single sampling site that we went to pretty much had eels and the sheer* volume of it was a bit of a surprise,” Prof Gemmell said.

“We can’t exclude the possibility that there’s a giant eel in Loch Ness but we don’t know whether these samples we’ve collected are from a giant beast or just an ordinary one — so there’s still this element* of ‘we just don’t know.’”

Prof Gemmell noted that despite the idea of a giant eel having been around for decades, nobody had ever caught a giant one in the loch.

Loch Ness is the largest and, at 226.96m, the second deepest body of freshwater in the British Isles*.

The international team of scientists from Australia, New Zealand, UK, US, Denmark and France took samples of environmental DNA (eDNA) in June last year.

The use of eDNA sampling is already well established as a tool for monitoring marine life such as whales and sharks.

Whenever a creature moves through its environment, it leaves behind tiny fragments of DNA from skin, scales, feathers, fur, faeces* and urine*.

This DNA can be captured and then used to identify that creature by comparing it to large databases of known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of different living things.

MORE ON THE MONSTER

The first written record of a monster relates to the Irish monk St Columba, who is said to have banished a “water beast” to the depths of the River Ness in the 6th century, or 1500 years ago.

The most famous picture of Nessie, known as the “surgeon’s photo”, was taken in 1934 and showed a head on a long neck emerging from the water. It was revealed 60 years later to have been a hoax* that used a sea monster model attached to a toy submarine.

Countless unsuccessful attempts to track down the monster have been made in the years since, notably in 2003 when the BBC paid for a big scientific search that used 600 sonar beams and satellite tracking to sweep the full length of the loch.

The most recent attempt was three years ago when a hi-tech marine drone found a monster, though not the one it was looking for. The discovery turned out to be replica used in the 1970 film The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes, which sank nearly 50 years ago.

Some people have believed that the monster was an ancient, long-necked reptile called a plesiosaur.

GLOSSARY

Loch: Irish and Scottish name for lake

Irish and Scottish name for lake DNA: sequences in living things that contain genes; like a recipe book full of instructions

sequences in living things that contain genes; like a recipe book full of instructions geneticist: scientists who studies genes and DNA

scientists who studies genes and DNA plentiful:

sheer: nothing other than

nothing other than element: part

part British Isles: UK and Ireland

UK and Ireland faeces: poo

poo urine: wee

wee hoax: a made-up story to fool someone

