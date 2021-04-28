science Reading level: orange

Ever wondered what it would be like to unplug from the world and hide away in a dark cave for 40 days?

Fifteen people did just that for a scientific experiment in a Lombrives cave in southwestern France.

After camping without clocks and light, they emerged* saying time passed differently underground.

With big smiles lighting up their pale faces, the 15 volunteers left the cave wearing special glasses to protect their eyes after so long in the dark.

“It was like pressing pause,” said 33-year-old Marina Lançon, one of seven female members in the experiment, adding she didn’t feel in a rush to do anything.

While she said she could have stayed in the cave a few days longer, Lançon said she was happy to feel the wind on her face and hear the birds sing in the trees. And she doesn’t plan to open her smartphone for a few more days to delay the return to normal life.

For 40 days and 40 nights, the group lived in and explored the cave as part of the Deep Time project.

There was no sunlight, the temperature was just 10 degrees and the relative humidity* stood at 100 per cent. The cave dwellers had no contact with the outside world, no updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and no communication with friends and family.

Scientists leading the project said the experiment would help them better understand how people adapt to drastic* changes in living conditions and environments.

For one, those in the cave lost their sense of time.

“And here we are! We just left after 40 days … For us it was a real surprise,” said project director Christian Clot. “In our heads, we had walked into the cave 30 days ago.”

At least one team member estimated the time underground at 23 days.

Johan Francois, 37, a maths teacher and sailing instructor, ran 10km circles in the cave to stay fit. He sometimes had “visceral* urges” to leave.

Without daily commitments and children, the challenge was “to profit from the present moment without ever thinking about what will happen in one hour, in two hours,” he said.

Working with labs in France and Switzerland, scientists monitored the 15 members’ sleep patterns, social interactions and behaviour via sensors that sent data to computers.

Those in the cave followed their biological clocks to know when to wake up, go to sleep and eat. They counted their days in sleep cycles instead of hours.

The day before their departure, scientists monitoring the participants entered the cave to let the research subjects know they would be leaving soon.

“It’s really interesting to observe how this group synchronises* themselves,” Clot said while inside the cave.

Working together and organising tasks without being able to set times was especially challenging, he said.

Although participants looked tired when they came out, two-thirds said they wanted to remain underground a bit longer to finish group projects started inside, according to Benoit Mauvieux, a chronobiologist involved in the research.

GLOSSARY

emerged: came out, exited, left

came out, exited, left relative humidity: water vapour in the air, compared to how much it could hold at that temperature.

water vapour in the air, compared to how much it could hold at that temperature. drastic: extreme, radical

extreme, radical visceral: strong gut instinct, deep inner feelings

strong gut instinct, deep inner feelings synchronise: happen at the same time or rate

