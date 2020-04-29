science Reading level: green

Glowing dolphins have been seen surfing through bioluminescent* algae.

Photographer Patrick Coyne was lucky enough to see the dancing dolphins with his own eyes and shared video on social media so we can all witness the stunning scene.

Coyne first learned about the dolphin phenomenon* on TV.

He then went on a local nightly tour off the coast of California’s Newport Beach in the US until he managed to see the rare sight himself.

Coyne wrote on Instagram: “We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show.

“A few minutes later and we were greeted by a few more which was insane. I’m honestly still processing this all …”

The photographer also explained it was quite tricky videoing the event and he relied on a bit of luck and perfect conditions.

Dolphins dance through glowing waves

ABOUT BIOLUMINESCENCE

Some animals, fungi and microbes (such as bacteria) can glow.

They do this because a natural chemical reaction happens that releases energy in the form of light.

Many marine creatures are bioluminescent, such as some jellyfish, fish, sea stars, sharks and algae. Fireflies are also bioluminescent.

Glowing waves like those the dolphins danced through were seen along Southern California beaches this month and were caused by microscopic* organisms called dinoflagellates, which are a type of plankton. Not all dinoflagellates glow, but those that do are thought to have evolved this way to startle and scare off predators.

MAKING PLANTS GLOW

Scientists have used genes* from bioluminescent mushrooms to grow glowing plants.

There are no naturally occurring bioluminescent plants.

Results of the research by a company called Planta were released this week.

Glowing plants could be used to help scientists study the inner workings of plants and how they respond to stresses such as extreme temperatures, drought or pests.

DOLPHIN FAST FACTS

There are 36 dolphin species and they can be found in every ocean and some freshwater rivers.

They are aquatic carnivorous* mammals that mostly eat fish and squid.

Orcas are the largest dolphin species.

Dolphins are social animals that live in pods of about 12 and play and communicate with each other constantly. They can sometimes form massive pods if required, such as to avoid predators.

They use echolocation* to navigate the ocean and find prey, which involves creating sound waves to bounce off objects so they can work out things like sizes of objects and distance.

An echolocating dolphin can make up to 1000 clicking noises a second

GLOSSARY

bioluminescent: natural glow made by a living thing

natural glow made by a living thing phenomenon: something we notice

something we notice microscopic: can only be seen with a microscopic

can only be seen with a microscopic genes: information passed from one generation of a living thing to the next

information passed from one generation of a living thing to the next carnivorous: eats meat

eats meat echolocation: sending out a sound and use its bounce or echo back to help locate yourself or something else

QUICK QUIZ

Name three living things that are naturally luminescent. What causes the creature to emit light? What would be the point of making glowing plants? What do dolphins eat? How do dolphins navigate?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Bioluminescent Art

Create a visually spectacular art piece of an underwater scene with the bioluminescent element. It could be the dolphins lighting up or other sea creatures mentioned in the Kids News article. You could use whatever materials you have available at home such as paint, crayon, texta and the glowing aspect could be done with glitter, foil or any other shiny material.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Visual Arts

2. Extension

Work with a partner and brainstorm some other ideas that scientists could work on using bioluminescent mushrooms to make things glow. What would you like to glow in your backyard?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking, Personal and social

VCOP ACTIVITY

The glossary of terms helps you to understand and learn the ambitious vocabulary being used in the article. Can you use the words outlined in the glossary to create new sentences? Challenge yourself to include other VCOP (vocabulary, connectives, openers and punctuation) elements in your sentence/s. Have another look through the article, can you find any other Wow Words not outlined in the glossary?

