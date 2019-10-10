First-ever diamond within another diamond found

science Reading level: orange

Miners have unearthed an ultra-rare diamond with a second diamond inside it.

The inner gem is loose inside the first diamond, moving around freely — and could be the first example of such a diamond ever found in the world.

This rare gem is believed to have formed around 800 million years ago.

It was dug up by Russian diamond mining company Alrosa at the Nyurba mine in Siberia, Russia.

Scientists then used X-rays and other scanning techniques to confirm there was a second diamond inside the first.

The scientists have a theory about how the two diamonds formed, according to a statement by the mining company.

“According to them, there was an internal diamond at first, and the external one was formed during the subsequent* stages of growth,” Alrosa said.

The gem has been named the Matryoshka diamond, after the Russian nesting dolls of the same name.

The outer stone weighs 0.62 carats, while the inner gem weighs 0.02 carats.

A carat is the unit of weight for diamonds, other gems and pearls. One carat is equal to 200 milligrams, or 0.2g.

“As far as we know, there has been no such diamond in the history of global diamond mining,” said Oleg Kovalchuk, of Alrosa.

“This is really a unique creation of nature.

“Usually, in a case like this, the minerals would be replaced by others without forming a cavity.

“The most interesting thing for us was to find out how the air space between the inner and outer diamonds was formed,” he said.

The diamond will now be sent to the Gemological Institute of America for more testing.

Researchers haven’t valued it yet — it will be difficult due to the gem’s rarity, they said.

However, they do have one theory as to how it formed.

“A layer of porous polycrystalline diamond substance was formed inside the diamond because of ultra-fast growth,” the Alrosa scientists explained.

“And more aggressive mantle (the interior of the Earth) processes subsequently dissolved it.

“Due to the presence of the dissolved layer, one diamond began to move freely inside another — just like a Matryoshka nesting doll.”

ABOUT DIAMONDS

Diamonds are very valuable. How much each is worth depends on how pure, perfect and large it is.

One carat (0.2g) of diamond is worth anything from about $2000 to $12,000.

Most of the diamonds in engagement or wedding rings you are likely to see people wearing are about 1-2 carats.

Diamond is a solid form of a pure substance called carbon.

Graphite, the grey writing bit of many greylead pencils, is also pure carbon.

Lots of other things have a lot of carbon in them, such as trees (and wood and paper), people and cotton fabric.

In diamonds, the atoms* of carbon are arranged in a very strong crystal structure that makes a diamond extremely hard to break or scratch.

In graphite, the atoms of carbon are arranged in layers, so that when you drag a pencil on a piece of paper, a layer of carbon atoms comes off onto the paper.

Natural diamonds are mostly between 1 billion and 3.5 billion years old and form more than 100km underground.

Many diamonds are carried to the surface in volcanic eruptions, making them easier to find.

It is possible for experts to make a synthetic* diamond by heating carbon to very high temperatures and putting it under high pressure, or squashing it, but it’s not something you should try doing yourself and it will not work at home.

This article was originally published in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

GLOSSARY

subsequent: later or next

later or next atoms: tiny basic units of a substance; everything is made up atoms

tiny basic units of a substance; everything is made up atoms synthetic: made by humans

QUICK QUIZ

Where was this diamond found? Why have they named it after Russian nesting dolls? How much does one carat weigh? What are some other things containing carbon? How do diamonds come up from deep below the surface of the Earth to where they are found?

