First look at humans’ ancient cousin, the prehistoric Denisovans

Scientists have reconstructed the skull of a prehistoric, extinct cousin of humans, so we can see, for the first time, what these people looked like.

To recreate the skull and other parts of the skeleton of a Denisovan, the scientists in Israel used the DNA* found in a tiny pinky-finger bone of a 13-year-old girl who lived 70,000 years ago.

Little is known about the Denisovans and their existence was only recently discovered. Modern people did not evolve from Denisovans or Neanderthals, although our species, Homo sapiens, interbred* with both.

Evidence of Denisovans was first uncovered in 2008 in a cave in Siberia*, where they may have lived between 200,000 and 50,000 years ago.

Today, all we have of this species is three teeth, the pinky bone and a lower jaw, said genetics professor Lian Carmel from Hebrew University. Israel.

Prof Carmel said that was enough to create a model of a full Denisovan skeleton.

“This is the first time that we provide a detailed anatomical* reconstruction showing us what these humans looked like,” he said.

It turns out, Prof Carmel said, “we are all very similar.”

His team developed a technology to understand the ancient DNA and, more importantly, how the genes* on that DNA acted. Gene activity, for example, differentiates between a frog and a tadpole, even though their DNA is identical, he said.

DNA could indicate the Denisovan’s dark skin, eyes and hair, Prof Carmel said, but by mapping gene activity patterns, they could understand how the species stood out anatomically from modern humans or Neanderthals. They identified 56 traits*, most in the skull, that differed.

This helped them produce a rendering* — claiming 85 per cent accuracy — of a Denisovan skeleton that at first glance looks like it could be from a modern human, though differences are obvious on closer inspection.

There were similarities to Neanderthals — a sloping forehead, long face and large pelvis* — but the Denisovans were also unique in their very wide skull and large dental arch.

The skeletal reconstruction, along with an artist’s rendering of the 13-year-old girl’s head and face, were published in the journal Cell.

The team repeated the process as a test with Neanderthals and chimpanzees, whose anatomies are known, and found the reconstruction to be 85 per cent accurate. The discovery of more Denisovan DNA would further improve the reconstruction.

Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, Canada, who studies Denisovan fossils, called the work “a huge step forward … This would have been called science fiction five years ago.”

Some remote modern Asian populations have Denisovan DNA, suggesting this extinct species lived over a broad area.

Research suggests that Denisovan DNA may have contributed to modern Tibetans’ ability to live in high altitudes and the Inuits’ ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

GLOSSARY

DNA: the information in the cell of a living thing that tells it how to grow and function

the information in the cell of a living thing that tells it how to grow and function interbred: male and female from two species had children

male and female from two species had children Siberia: a huge region across northern Russia and northern Asia

a huge region across northern Russia and northern Asia anatomical: relating to the structure of the body

relating to the structure of the body genes: information on physical traits that is passed from parent to child, genes contain DNA

information on physical traits that is passed from parent to child, genes contain DNA traits: features or characteristics

features or characteristics rendering: drawing

drawing pelvis: big bone that wraps around the lower body, includes the hips

QUICK QUIZ

How long ago could the Denisovans have lived in the Siberian cave? Where is Siberia? What distinct features did the Denisovans have? What does Bence Viola think about the Denisovan reconstruction? What do you now know about some modern humans ability to live at high altitude?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Fact tennis

Work with a partner to play a game of “fact tennis” about this news article. Take turns to state a fact that you have learnt from the story. You cannot repeat a fact your partner has already said. The winner is the last person to state a fact. (That is, the game ends when one player can no longer think of a new fact to say.)

If you want, you can keep a tally of how many facts you and your partner state altogether, and compare this with other pairs in your class to find a Grand Champion team.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; History; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

With your partner, think of some questions that this article has raised for you — what has it left you wondering? Choose one question to investigate further. See what you can find out.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; History; Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

With a partner see if you can identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

