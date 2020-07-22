Fast-food chain KFC planning to 3D print chicken nuggets

science Reading level: orange

Fast-food chicken chain KFC is creating lab-grown meat made from stem cells* to make a “meat for the future”.

The trials of 3D-printed chicken will begin in Russia as part of the company’s “restaurant of the future” concept.

And in the US, Burger King is promoting meat from cattle fed lemongrass, which the company claims cuts methane* emissions by 33 per cent.

CHICKENLESS CHICKEN

KFC plans to use a technique known as 3D bioprinting, already used in medicine, to reproduce meat in a way the company claims cuts energy usage in half, uses 100 times less land than traditional farming, and emits* 25 times less greenhouse gas*.

KFC has partnered with Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions, a lab started by Russian medical giant Invitro.

“We are closely monitoring all of the latest trends and innovations* and doing our best to keep up with the times by introducing advanced technologies to our restaurant networks,” KFC Russia general manager Raisa Polyakova said.

“Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our ‘restaurant of the future’ concept.

“Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming* global problems,” she said. “(KFC is) glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world.”

KFC’s “restaurant of the future” concept is a response to “the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the annual increase in demand for alternatives to traditional meat and the need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production,” according to a company statement.

The company said bioprinted meat has the same microelements* as “the original product” (chickens, the animal) but argue it’s better.

KFC claims bioprinting doesn’t harm animals and also avoids “various additives that are used in traditional farming and animal husbandry”.

Some might argue that the “various additives” KFC refers to here have actually only been used for around 50 to 100 years, thanks to the rise of factory farming to satisfy demand for cheap meat driven by, among others, KFC.

KFC’s Australian website said there is “no way” the company uses “artificial hormones* or steroids*”.

It said the company “demands high levels of animal welfare standards” from its local chicken suppliers, which are required to be members of the Australian Chicken Meat Federation.

The company stopped using chickens fed human antibiotics* in the US in 2017 over fears of antibiotic resistance.

It has also experimented with plant-based products in the past.

GAS-FREE BURGER

US fast-food chain Burger King has announced plans for a new “eco-friendly” beef patty to be used in its burgers.

In a statement, Burger King said the eco-friendly Whopper would be sourced from cattle fed a diet with 100g of lemongrass for the final three to four months of their lives, which the company claims cuts methane emissions by 33 per cent.

“Cattle are one of the top contributors to overall greenhouse gas emissions, so our job is to understand how we can continue to grow our business while still reducing the emissions from cattle over time,” said Burger King head of innovation and sustainability Matt Banton.

But the plan has already been labelled a load of hot air, with one US researcher describing the lemongrass approach as an “advertising agency-created whopper”.

University of California professor Frank Mitloehner told Farm Journal that while there were technologies that could reduce methane production by as much as a third “lemongrass is not one of them”.

The burger is only available at some restaurants in Miami, New York, Texas, Los Angeles and Portland in the US while stocks last.

GLOSSARY

stem cells: a type of cell (the basic building block of living things) that can develop into specialised types of cells, such as muscle or skin or bone

a type of cell (the basic building block of living things) that can develop into specialised types of cells, such as muscle or skin or bone methane: a greenhouse gas (contributing to global warming) produced by digestion in cows

a greenhouse gas (contributing to global warming) produced by digestion in cows emits: gives off

gives off greenhouse gas: one of the gases that contributes to global warming

one of the gases that contributes to global warming innovations: new ideas

new ideas looming: seems about to happen

seems about to happen microelements: pure substances such as zinc and copper that are found in tiny amounts in plants and animals

pure substances such as zinc and copper that are found in tiny amounts in plants and animals hormones: chemical messengers in living things

chemical messengers in living things steroids: a type of hormone, some of which helps things grow more or faster

a type of hormone, some of which helps things grow more or faster antibiotics: medicine to stop infection caused by bacteria

