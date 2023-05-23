Anti-virus breakthrough by Aussie scientists key to managing Covid

science Reading level: orange

Australian scientists have made an important discovery that could explain why some people get sicker than others when they get a virus like Covid – and it is all down to the success of immune* cells armed with a so-called “licence to kill”.

The Victorian team’s discovery may now lead to new therapies to help fight other viruses and even cancer.

The key breakthrough by researchers from the Doherty Institute in Melbourne and German colleagues at the University of Bonn and the Charité University Hospital in Berlin, found that “licensing” CD8+ T cells to destroy an infection happens with different viruses, including Covid-19.

The team found that if permitted, antiviral* T cells go out to seek and destroy viruses as part of the body’s emergency response to infection.

But University of Melbourne senior researcher Professor Sammy Bedoui said these cells need controlled permission or else they can go rogue* and destroy more than the virus.

How are cells given permission to act?

This permission is given by molecules* including Type 1 interferons – signalling proteins* that tell your immune system that viral cells are in your body – and T cells, the helper cells. Interferons are so named because they “interfere” with a virus trying to invade a cell and are naturally produced to help the body’s immune system fight infection.

Tug of war

The team found that Covid and other viruses continuously try to “outsmart” the immune system and often do so by reducing or delaying the production of Type I interferons.

Professor Bedoui said how sick a patient becomes from an infection often reflects this tug of war* between the immune response and the virus trying to invade it.

A laboratory head at the Doherty Institute, Professor Bedoui said CD8+ T cells are born with the ability to attack and destroy virus-infected cells, but to do their job, they need other cells and molecules, such as the Type 1 interferons, to send appropriate combinations of signals to unleash* their fightback capacity.

“They have to be tapped on the shoulder and told ‘now you can kill the infected cells’,” Professor Bedoui said.

Regulated response

This “licence to kill”, he said, needs to be carefully regulated. Too strong a response by the T cells can actually make the patient sicker.

Professor Bedoui said such overshooting* reactions are called “immunopathology*” and they are thought to be an important feature in patients who develop severe Covid-19. However, many aspects of why this happens remain unclear.

“Some patients develop antibodies that block the interferon and these are the patients who died from Covid,” he said.

“We used that to understand the role of those interferons in Covid and found the virus acts against interferons and blocked the response.”

That is where CD8+ T cells depend on helper cells.

“These helper cells can actually make the body work with less interferons so there is greater flexibility,” Professor Bedoui said.

“The virus can try to block the interferon, but as long as helper cells are around, they provide an extra layer of defence.”

The discovery is a new piece in the puzzle and makes a lot of sense, he said.

“Our research not only provides a better understanding of why some people get very sick upon (Covid) infection, but importantly has identified a number of new potential therapeutic targets that can be exploited* for better management of respiratory* viruses in the future,” Professor Bedoui said.

The study was published last week in Nature Immunology*.

GLOSSARY

immune: protected against something, including infection or disease

protected against something, including infection or disease antiviral: substance that fights off viruses, including medication, cells and proteins

substance that fights off viruses, including medication, cells and proteins rogue: when something does not behave in a desired, usual or accepted way

when something does not behave in a desired, usual or accepted way molecules: smallest particle of a substance with all the physical and chemical properties of that substance

smallest particle of a substance with all the physical and chemical properties of that substance proteins: large molecules made up of amino acids and which the body needs to function properly

large molecules made up of amino acids and which the body needs to function properly tug of war: any test of strength between two opposing sides

any test of strength between two opposing sides unleash: release, allow something powerful to happen or begin

release, allow something powerful to happen or begin collateral damage: damage inflicted on something other than the intended target

damage inflicted on something other than the intended target overshooting: to go past a limit, exceeding a target

to go past a limit, exceeding a target immunopathology: an inappropriate, defective or dysfunctional immune response to infection

an inappropriate, defective or dysfunctional immune response to infection exploited: when something is used in a way that helps you, taking advantage of something

when something is used in a way that helps you, taking advantage of something respiratory: relating to breathing and the network of organs and tissue that help us breathe

relating to breathing and the network of organs and tissue that help us breathe immunology: study of diseases caused by immune system disorders

QUICK QUIZ

Why do antiviral T cells need controlled permission to attack a virus? What are Type 1 interferons? How does Covid (and other viruses) try to “outsmart” the body’s immune system? What can happen when a T cell response is too strong? When do CD8+ T cells depend on helper cells?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Immune cells flow chart

Create a flow chart (a diagram that shows how a system or process works) on what the immune cells in the body do to help fight off an infection.

Use the facts from the Kids News article as the basis of your flowchart.

Use only key words within a diagram to describe what happens from when an infection forms to how the body fights it, according to this new research.

Your flow chart should be as simple and as easy to read as possible to explain the process.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

How do you think this new research could help scientists and immunologists make more targeted therapies to attack viruses such as Covid?

How might it help researchers cure diseases such as cancer?

What would you name the “helper” cells discussed in the article?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Wow word recycle

There are plenty of wow words (ambitious pieces of vocabulary) being used in the article. Some are in the glossary, but there might be extra ones from the article that you think are exceptional as well.

Identify all the words in the article that you think are not common words, and particularly good choices for the writer to have chosen.

Select three words you have highlighted to recycle into your own sentences.

If any of the words you identified are not in the glossary, write up your own glossary for them.