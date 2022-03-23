science Reading level: green

Insect wings are providing the unlikely inspiration for new antibacterial* food packaging that will improve shelf life and reduce waste.

A team of Australian and Japanese scientists are using the bacteria-killing characteristics of the wings of insects, such as cicadas and dragonflies, to create lab-made material that can kills up to 70 per cent of bacteria.

Insect wings have nano-pillars – or blunt spikes – which destroy bacteria on contact. The scientists are creating material with nano-patterns, inspired by the insect wings. These patterns also kill bacterial cells.

The new technology has major implications* for food storage because so much is wasted when bacterial growth seeps into food. The new material helps shield food from bacterial contamination*.

RMIT University’s School of Science Distinguished* Professor Elena Ivanova said the team had successfully applied a natural phenomenon* to plastic.

“We knew the wings of cicadas and dragonflies were highly-efficient bacteria killers and could help inspire a solution, but replicating* nature is always a challenge,’’ Professor Ivanova said.

The breakthrough was a big step towards a non-chemical, antibacterial packaging solution for food manufacturing, she said.

Professor Ivanova and her colleagues first discovered that insect wings were natural-born bacteria killers a decade ago.

The research is a collaboration between RMIT, Tokyo Metropolitan University and the KAITEKI Institute which was established by the Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

The team is now working on scaling up the technology to find the best way to mass produce the antibacterial packaging.

But the potential applications of the technology do not stop with packaging. In an earlier 2020 review published in Nature Reviews Microbiology*, the researchers detailed how potential uses might one day even include defeating drug-resistant superbugs.

Insect wings are natural bacteria killers

Professor Ivanova said at the time that finding non-chemical ways of killing bacteria was critical, with more than 700,000 people dying each year due to drug-resistant bacterial infection.

“Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is one of the greatest threats to global health and routine treatment of infection is becoming increasingly difficult,” Professor Ivanova said.

“When we look to nature for ideas, we find insects have evolved* highly effective antibacterial systems.

“If we can understand exactly how insect-inspired nano-patterns kill bacteria, we can be more precise in engineering* these shapes to improve their effectiveness against infections.

“Our ultimate goal is to develop low-cost and scalable* antibacterial surfaces for use in implants* and in hospitals, to deliver powerful new weapons in the fight against deadly superbugs.”

While at Swinburne University, Professor Ivanova and Professor Saulius Juodkazis won the 2017 Eureka Prize for Scientific Research for their bacteria-busting work.

GLOSSARY

antibacterial: anything that destroys bacteria or suppresses bacterial growth

anything that destroys bacteria or suppresses bacterial growth implications: possible future effect or result

possible future effect or result contamination: process of making something dirty, poisonous, dangerous or unusable

process of making something dirty, poisonous, dangerous or unusable distinguished: eminent, prominent, renowned, marked by excellence

eminent, prominent, renowned, marked by excellence phenomenon: observable, interesting or remarkable fact or event

observable, interesting or remarkable fact or event replicating: duplicating, reproducing, repeating

duplicating, reproducing, repeating microbiology: study of living microorganisms too small to be seen with the naked eye

study of living microorganisms too small to be seen with the naked eye evolved: develop and change gradually over time

develop and change gradually over time engineering: making, creating, building, bringing something about by design

making, creating, building, bringing something about by design scalable: a business or system that is able to grow or be made larger

a business or system that is able to grow or be made larger implants: devices or tissues that are placed inside or on the surface of the body

EXTRA READING

Lessons from a beetle’s almost unbreakable shell

Caterpillar venom could be used to make medicine

Tardigrades found with glowing blue UV shield

QUICK QUIZ

What percentage of bacteria can the lab-made material kill? What are two insects that nano-pillars on their wings? Why does the new technology have such big implications for food storage? How else might the technology be applied? How many people die each year due to drug-resistant bacterial infection?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Create an advertisement

Some people might hear about this technology and think manufacturers will start using actual insect wings for food packaging, which is not a very appealing thought! Luckily the material is man-made and only modelled on insect wings, adopting the properties of the nano-pillars or “blunt spikes” that these wings have naturally.

Write a jingle (song for a radio or TV ad), create a storyboard for a TV or online ad or design an ad for a print or online magazine. The purpose of your ad is to change their misconception about the role of insect wings in developing this food packaging – it’s not disgusting, it’s amazing!

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Visual Communication Design; Music

2. Extension

Explain how and why insect wings are great bacteria busters. The only rule is that you are not allowed to use words. You can only use diagrams or drawings.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

Stretch your sentence

Find a “who” in the story – a person or an animal. Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.