Alligator-squeak research wins big science prize

Scientists have won an international prize for testing whether an alligator squeaks like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, the gas used to float balloons.

Their work won an Ig Nobel prize for Acoustics*. The Ig Nobel prizes are an annual honour for accomplishments in science and humanities intended to make you laugh — then think.

The name Ig Nobel comes from a play on the word ignoble — humble* or not honourable in purpose — and the Nobel prizes, the set of annual international awards in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances.

“Our question was whether alligators have vocal tract resonances* like human speech,” said biologist Tecumseh Fitch, a member of the research team, who came from Austria, Sweden, Japan, the US and Switzerland. “The hard part is getting an alligator to breathe helium.”

That was solved by getting a female Chinese alligator into an airtight chamber and pumping in helium, which makes sound travel faster.

Alligators bellow a lot during mating season, possibly as a way to signal body size and mojo*, the researchers said. Helium made the reptile sound less of a hunk*.

“Crocodilian vocalisations could thus provide an acoustic indication of body size,” said the winning research paper, originally published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

The alligator on helium did not squeak, but let out a burp.

A DIFFERENT CEREMONY

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 30th annual Ig Nobel ceremony was a 75-minute prerecorded virtual event instead of the usual live event at Harvard University in the US.

Even so, it managed to maintain some of the event’s traditions, including real Nobel prize laureates* handing out the amusing alternatives.

Each winner was mailed a document that they could print out that included instructions on how to assemble their own cube-shaped prize. To make it look as if the real Nobel laureates were handing them out, they handed their prizes off screen, and the winner reached off screen to pull in the one they had self-assembled.

As usual, most winners welcomed the recognition that comes with the spoof* prize — sort of.

While the Ig Nobels ridicule* legitimate* scientific work, they also bring attention and publicity.

WINNING WORLD LEADERS

This year’s winners included world leaders who think they’re smarter than doctors and scientists.

The Ig Nobel for Medical Education was shared by a group including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their attitude around the pandemic.

“These are all individuals who realised that their judgment is better than the judgment of people who have been studying this their entire lives, and were more insistent about it,” said Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, the event’s primary sponsor.

Mr Abrahams made efforts to reach out to the world leaders to accept their awards, with no luck. “It would have been fun for them to take part,” he said.

AN ICKY IG NOBEL

Another 2020 winner was an anthropologist who tested an urban legend by fashioning a knife out of frozen human faeces*.

Metin Eren has been fascinated since high school by the story of an Inuit man in Canada who made a knife out of his own excrement*. The story has been told and retold, but is it true?

Dr Eren, an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University, US, and co-director of the university’s Experimental Archaeology Lab, used real human faeces frozen to minus-50C and filed to a sharp edge.

He then tried to cut meat with it.

“The poop knives failed miserably,” he said.

The study is a little gross but makes an important point: There are a lot of narratives* out there based on phony* or unproven science.

“The point of this was to show that evidence and fact checking are vital,” he said.

Dr Eren attended the Ig Nobel ceremony in 2003 when he was an undergraduate student at Harvard, so he was thrilled to finally win one of his own.

“To be honest, it was a dream come true,” he said.

AN AUSSIE IG NOBEL

Australian researchers, physicist Ivan Maksymov and mathematician Andriy Pototsky received their Ig Nobel award for placing sedated* earthworms on a speaker and finding that the vibrations caused the earthworms to form patterns in the same way water droplets react to vibrations.

The Swinburne University researchers said their work was inspired by a Danish scientist’s theory that the brain not only functions using nerved-based electric pulses, but also acousto-mechanical (or sound wave) signals.

They chose to work with earthworms because they are cheap, don’t require ethics* approval and there are similarities with mammal nerve fibres.

Though it sounds like it was just for fun, it may change scientists’ understanding of how the brain functions, and how to interact with it.

GLOSSARY

acoustics: to do with sound

to do with sound humble: simple and not showing off

simple and not showing off resonances: the quality of a sound

the quality of a sound mojo: charm or magic

charm or magic hunk: a strong and attractive man

a strong and attractive man laureates: people who are honoured with a special award

people who are honoured with a special award spoof: a joke version

a joke version ridicule: making fun of someone or something

making fun of someone or something legitimate: serious, following rules and of value

serious, following rules and of value faeces: poo

poo excrement: poo

poo narratives: stories

stories phony: fake

fake sedated: calmed with a sedative drug

calmed with a sedative drug ethics: moral principles that are a guide to whether something is right or wrong

QUICK QUIZ

What did the alligator do when it breathed in helium? What does the name Ig Nobel mean? Why is Donald Trump mentioned in this story? Explain the point of Dr Eren’s research. What did the Australian researchers study?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.