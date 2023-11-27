READING LEVEL: GREEN

The three royal children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, are a long way from being grown-ups, but thanks to artificial intelligence*, fans have been given a glimpse* into their futures.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are three of the most famous children in the world, and now royal watchers* can see what they could end up looking like when they reach adulthood.

Fans claim that Princess Charlotte looks just like her mother. Picture: TikTok

AI enthusiasts have been artificially ageing the adorable kids to see what they could look like in their 20s.

In a video using rendered images* created by AI on TikTok, a fan transformed young Charlotte into an adult and the results have wowed followers*.

One fan even went as far as to say: “I think she’s a mix of the Queen and Princess Diana.”

Another added: “William’s face and Kate’s grace*.”

And a third wrote: “There’s not a shadow of a doubt …. she will be stunning like her mother and grandmother.”

Prince George has been transformed into an adult. Picture: TikTok

Louis came out looking like a lost member of One Direction. Picture: TikTok

Fans also put Princess Charlotte’s brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, through the virtual process* and were amazed by the results.

They showed the boys as young men, with floppy hair and beaming smiles.

One fan wrote: “All hail to Prince George.”

A second commented: “LOUIS IS SO ADORABLE.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate. Picture: Glenn Hampson

While one fan theorised*: “No matter what they look like, they will be beautiful 'cause they will have good genes*.”

GLOSSARY

artificial intelligence: AI, technology that enables computers to perform tasks requiring human-like intelligence

AI, technology that enables computers to perform tasks requiring human-like intelligence glimpse: a quick view or brief look at something

a quick view or brief look at something royal watchers: people who closely follow news and updates about the royal family

people who closely follow news and updates about the royal family rendered images: images created or produced digitally by computer software

images created or produced digitally by computer software followers: individuals who subscribe to or keep up with someone’s content or updates

individuals who subscribe to or keep up with someone’s content or updates grace: elegance or refinement in appearance or movement

elegance or refinement in appearance or movement virtual process: a digital simulation or procedure carried out using technology

a digital simulation or procedure carried out using technology theorised: proposed an idea or hypothesis based on speculation or observation

proposed an idea or hypothesis based on speculation or observation genes: genetic information passed down from parents determining characteristics in individuals

QUICK QUIZ

How many children do Prince William and Princess Kate have? What technology allowed fans to see potential future appearances of the royal children? Who did fans claim Princess Charlotte resembled? How were the royal children shown in their potential future selves? Which social media platform was mentioned in the story where a fan transformed young Charlotte into an adult using AI-generated images?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Glimpse into the future

Use a picture of yourself, or look into a mirror to define what your main features are.

Using these features, sketch a photo of yourself as an adult. You can choose whether that be 18, 30 or 50!

Get your classmates to submit their sketches, mix them all up, and see if people can match sketches to the person, like a new version of the Guess Who game!

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Do you think this AI insight is an actual representation of how the Royals will look when they are grown up, or more just a TikTok fad to make them look like picture perfect celebrities?

Would you like to use artificial intelligence on your current pictures to see what you may look like as an adult?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Digital Technologies, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Creative vocabulary

Find a bland sentence from the article to up-level. Can you add more detail and description? Can you replace any "said" words with more specific synonyms?

Have you outdone yourself and used some really great vocabulary throughout your writing? First, well done. Second, let’s ensure everyone can understand it by adding a glossary of terms. Pick three of your wow words and create a glossary for each word to explain what it means.