Almost one in four Aussie kids have suffered cyber-bullying, giving Australia the second highest rate of online abuse against children in the world, according to a new study.

And there are concerns not all parents are aware their children are at risk, with a “gap” between those being bullied and the parents who know about it.

The report came a day before Do it for Dolly Day, an annual event to highlight the risks of online bullying following the tragic death of Amy “Dolly” Everett in 2018.

The new study from McAfee, which surveyed 15,500 parents and 12,057 children across 10 countries, found 24 per cent of Australian children reported suffering bullying online.

The figure was significantly higher than the global average of 17 per cent, and placed Australia only behind the US for cyber-bullying incidents worldwide.

The report also found just 20 per cent of parents were aware their children had been exposed to online bullying, even though two-thirds of Australian parents said they were concerned about the risks of their children using social media.

McAfee cyber safety ambassador Alex Merton-McCann said the report’s findings should be a “wake-up call” to parents, educators and regulators.

She said Australia’s high rate of cyber-bullying was fuelled by more children being online and using social media.

A mother, who asked not to be named, said her 13-year-old daughter recently suffered relentless* and unbearable online bullying, forcing the family to remove her from a northern Sydney private girls’ school.

What began as an in-person disagreement escalated* to hateful online messages, ostracisation*, and threats of violence, she said.

“The school didn’t suspend the bullies and they were left to torment and bully my daughter.”

The woman said her daughter enjoyed a better experience at a public school, and warned parents should “keep an open dialogue*” and take action when needed.

Dolly’s Dream was created by Amy’s parents Tick and Kate Everett following the teen’s death and works to address the impact of cyber-bullying. Spokeswoman Jessie Mitchell called the study’s findings “concerning” but said she hoped the high number of reports indicated that bullying was now far more visible as an issue and had reduced stigma for victims.

“In Australia over the last couple of years we’ve been having clearer conversations about cyber-bullying and the importance of speaking up,” she said.

Ms Merton-McCann said parents should also ensure children felt comfortable talking about bullying without fear of having technology taken away and, in the case of an incident, knew to screenshot messages, approach the school for help, or report bullying to the eSafety Commission.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

GLOSSARY

relentless: constant, persistent, non-stop

constant, persistent, non-stop escalated: grew, mounted, developed, mushroomed, increased

grew, mounted, developed, mushroomed, increased ostracisation: the exclusion or banishment of someone from a group, activity or organisation

the exclusion or banishment of someone from a group, activity or organisation dialogue: conversation, interaction, interchange between

conversation, interaction, interchange between stigma: negative and often unfair beliefs that a group of people have about something

