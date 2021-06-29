olympics Reading level: green

It’s been a long wait, but the Tokyo Olympic Games are almost here.

And to celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event, Kids News has produced the Olympics Education Kit.

The digital kit comes with a workbook of 25 activities designed to help students in Years 3-8 learn all about the Olympic Games, from its ancient beginnings to the modern spectacle it has become.

Activities are created by teachers and aligned to the National Curriculum.

The kit content covers:

The Ancient Games

The Modern Games

Olympic values

Olympic torch and flame

Olympic medals

Tokyo Olympics mascots and emblems

Tokyo/Japan profile

Australia’s Olympic Games

Australia’s Olympians

Sports and their pictograms

The Paralympics

The Winter Olympics

The workbook is supported by feature stories on the Olympics under our Education Kits topic page at kidsnews.com.au/education-kits

These stories will assist your students to answer the questions in the workbook.

The Olympics Education Kit is free to teachers who sign up to the Kids News newsletter.

A link and a special access code will be sent to newsletter subscribers early in Term 3.