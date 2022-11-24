World’s scientists vote to call time on leap second

news Reading level: orange

Scientists and government representatives from around the world have voted to scrap leap seconds by 2035, the organisation responsible for global timekeeping has announced.

Similar to leap years, leap seconds have been periodically* added to clocks over the past 50 years to make up for the difference between exact atomic time* and the Earth’s slower rotation.

While leap seconds pass by unnoticed for most people, they can cause problems for a range of systems that require an exact, uninterrupted flow of time, such as satellite navigation, software, telecommunications, trade and even space travel.

It has caused a headache for the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), which is responsible for Co-ordinated Universal Time (UTC) – the internationally agreed standard by which the world sets its clocks.

A resolution* to stop adding leap seconds by 2035 was passed by the BIPM’s 59 member states and other parties, which met at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles, France, on November 18.

Australia was among countries in favour of ditching leap seconds, along with the US and France.

Russia voted against the resolution, but the head of the BIPM’s time department, Patrizia Tavella, said this was only because it wanted to push back the date to 2040.

She said other countries had called for quicker time frames, such as 2025 or 2030, so the “best compromise” was 2035.

While most people are aware of leap years – the extra day added to February every four years to ensure our calendar remains connected to the actual time it takes for Earth to rotate around the sun – leap seconds are not as well known.

Seconds were long measured by astronomers analysing the Earth’s rotation, however the introduction of atomic clocks – which use the frequency of atoms as their tick-tock mechanism – brought about a far more precise era of timekeeping.

But Earth’s slightly slower rotation means the two times are out of sync*. To bridge the gap, leap seconds were introduced in 1972, and there have been 27 added at irregular intervals* since. The last leap second was added in 2016.

Under the General Conference on Weights and Measures resolution, leap seconds will continue to be added as normal for the time being. But by 2035, the difference between atomic and astronomical time will be allowed to grow to a value larger than one second.

“The larger value is yet to be determined,” said Judah Levine, a physicist* at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The resolution stated that negotiations would be held to determine how big the gap would be allowed to grow and how it would be handled beyond 2035.

Professor Levine said a possible solution could be letting the discrepancy* between the Earth’s rotation and atomic time build up to one minute.

He said that while it was difficult to estimate exactly how long that would take, it could be anywhere between 50 to 100 years.

Prof Levine said that instead of then adding a leap minute to clocks, the final minute of the day could be slowed to the point it actually took two minutes.

“The advance of a clock slows, but never stops,” he said.

