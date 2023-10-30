READING LEVEL: ORANGE

Imagine flying over the city in an electric-powered aircraft that has no pilot but can take you from point A to point B in minutes. Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, not anymore.

China-based Ehang has become the world’s first company to receive official approval to fly passengers in its pilotless air taxis.

Ehang’s EH216-S air taxis are electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, also called eVTOL for short. The air taxis can carry up to two passengers or about 270kg of cargo*. They are powered by 16 electric propellers* and can fly at speeds of up to 130kmh and distances of up to 28km.

The air taxis are controlled by a central command centre that monitors the flight, routes* and weather conditions.

A visitor checks out the interior of the air taxi. Picture: Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Passengers can simply select their destination on a touchscreen inside the cabin and enjoy the ride without worrying about piloting the aircraft.

The taxis do not require airports or runways. They can take off and land vertically from any flat surface, such as a rooftop, park or car park.

The air taxis use electric power to reduce environmental harm caused by emissions*. They can be fully charged in two hours and have low noise levels. The also have backup batteries, propellers, and emergency landing systems and parachutes in case anything goes wrong.

How did the air taxis get approval to fly?

Since 2014, more than 40,000 test flights have been conducted in various locations around the world. In January 2021, Ehang applied for an airworthy* certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The CAAC ran 500 tests over 1000 days in the laboratory, on the ground and in the air.

On October 15 this year, Ehang announced it had received the certificate meaning its aircraft is safe to fly and it can legally operate its air taxi business with passengers in China.

Ehang’s founder and CEO Huazhi Hu said: “Embracing the certification as our springboard*, we will launch commercial* operations of the EH216-S air taxis, prioritising* safety above all.”

How could air taxis be used?

They could transform how we travel around big cities — imagine using them to avoid traffic jams, save time on the daily commute* to work or school, or get to places that are hard to reach by car or public transport.

And beyond just moving people, the aircraft can be used for delivering goods, such as packages, medical supplies or food.

During natural disasters such as bushfires or floods, air taxis could transport much-needed medical staff, equipment or medicines to the scene quickly and safely.

Australian Army soldiers load crates of fresh food onto a helicopter for delivery to flood affected areas in NSW in 2022. In future, pilotless air taxis could deliver the goods. Picture: Corporal Dustin Anderson/Australian Army

What are the challenges?

Ehang’s air taxis need to follow the laws and rules of different countries and regions where they might operate. They also need to co-ordinate with other aircraft that use the same airspace.

One big hurdle will be gaining the trust of the public and convincing commuters they are safe while flying. To do this, Ehang will educate passengers about the benefits and risks of using its taxis while also addressing potential issues and concerns about noise levels, privacy and the environmental impact.

