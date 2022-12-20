Wishing all Kids News readers a great summer holiday

news Reading level: green

School’s out for summer – and the Kids News team is also taking a break.

It’s been a busy and successful year, from our Short Story Competition to the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee and all the amazing stories we’ve featured in between.

We’re looking forward to an even bigger 2023, with our usual competitions plus our brand new Junior Journalist contest.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a junior journo or you’re a teacher with budding reporters in your class, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity in Term 1.

In the meantime, check out our Junior Journalist videos HERE.

Wishing you all a very happy Christmas and a wonderful summer break.

See you in 2023,

The Kids News team.