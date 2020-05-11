news Reading level: green

Kids are returning to schools, playgrounds are reopening and community sports are restarting as Australia starts to lift coronavirus lockdown* rules this week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week laid out a three-step plan for relaxing* restrictions, but left it to each state to decide when to make the changes.

Step one includes allowing groups of up to 10 people to gather outside, homes to have up to five visitors, primary and secondary schools to start opening, shops to open, cafes and restaurants to open for 10 customers at a time, playgrounds and skate parks to open for up to 10 people at a time, and outdoor sports to run with up to 10 players.

The federal and state governments agreed on the plan to carefully ease* restrictions after Australia successfully slowed the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

But even when restrictions are eased, we will still have to keep a safe distance of 1.5m apart from people we don’t live with when we are out in the community.

Regularly washing our hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and sneezing and coughing into the inside of our elbow or into a tissue, which is then thrown away, are also key hygiene* practices we will need to continue as restrictions are wound back.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Victoria

Students who have been learning at home will begin returning to classrooms from May 26, with prep, Grades 1, 2, Year 11 and Year 12 students the first to go back to school. Up to five guests will be able to visit homes from May 13, opening the way for Victorians to visit relatives and friends for the first time in six weeks. Up to 10 people will also be allowed to gather outside, including for outdoor recreation,* such as going for a walk or kicking the football.

NSW

Students returned to school for one day a week from May 11. Work and family visits are also now allowed, while outdoor pools, playgrounds and gym equipment will open from May 15. Cafes and restaurants will also open for up to 10 people from May 15. Indoor gatherings of five people and outdoor gatherings of 10 people can take place from May 15.

Queensland

Kindergarten, prep and years 1, 11 and 12 returned to school from May 11. Years 2 to 10 are planned to return from May 25. From May 15, up to 10 people can take part in exercise and community sports, visit playgrounds, skate parks and libraries, and dine in restaurants and cafes. Five people can gather indoors.

South Australia

Schools, pools and community centres are open, and gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed indoors and outdoors, including outdoor dining at cafes and restaurants. Outdoor sports training can be run for up to 20 people.

WA

Schools are open. From May 18, up to 20 people will be able to take part in exercise and community sport and gather outdoors and indoors, including in cafes, restaurants and homes.

Tasmania

Schools will open for kindergarten to year 6 students, as well as years 11 and 12, from May 25. Years 7 to 10 students are scheduled to return from June 9. National Parks are now open and people can travel up to 30km from home to exercise. From May 18, up to 10 people can gather inside and outside, including at cafes, restaurants, libraries, playgrounds and pools.

Northern Territory

Schools are open, with gyms, exercise classes and sports training to follow suit from May 15. Libraries, toy libraries, indoor playgrounds, zoos and wildlife centres will also open from May 15. Visits to cafes and restaurants will be limited to two hours from this date.

ACT

Preschool, kindergarten and years 1, 2 and 7 students return to school from May 18. Up to 10 people can join in exercise classes and indoor and outdoor gatherings.

GLOSSARY

lockdown: keeping people in their homes

keeping people in their homes relaxing/ease: making less strict

making less strict hygiene: practices that help maintain health and prevent the spread of disease

practices that help maintain health and prevent the spread of disease recreation: an activity done for enjoyment

