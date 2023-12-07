READING LEVEL: GREEN

Mega pop sensation Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, beating short-listed world leaders such as King Charles III and Russian President Vladimir Putin to take out the top spot for 2023.

Each year, the American magazine recognises the influence a person, group, idea or an object has had on the world with a special edition printed in their honour.

Swift was recognised for her impact on the world as a successful woman as well as her ability to smash music records time and time again.

Her popular Eras tour is set to bring in an estimated $2 billion in revenue, becoming the first ever tour to make more than $1 billion, while singles from the re-releases of her past albums have smashed multiple records.

Taylor Swift has captivated the world with her striking energy and catchy songs. This cover shot features her pet cat “Benjamin Button.” Picture: TIME/TIME Person of the Year/AFP

Swift has inspired women and girls with her powerful charisma. Picture: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/TIME/TIME Person of the Year/AFP

Demand for her world tour saw web platforms crash as fans flocked online to buy tickets.

Fans have already spent more than $100 million worldwide on advance tickets to watch a movie version of her concert.

She also has hundreds of millions of social media followers and a loyal fan base of “Swifties.”

“Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement. “Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement.

“She mapped her journey and shared the results with the world: she committed to validating the dreams, feelings and experiences of people, especially women, who felt overlooked and regularly underestimated.

“Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.”

This year’s Barbie movie made $1.4 billion at the box office. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP

As the first to be selected for the honour through achievement in the arts, Swift said she was the proudest and happiest she’s ever been.

The Barbie movie had been another strong possibility to take out Time’s top honour due to its $1.4 billion success across the world this year.

But the “Taylor effect” won.

Time has been naming a Person of the Year since 1927, with figures such as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, American minister Martin Luther King Jr. and climate activist Greta Thunberg all honoured in the past.

GLOSSARY

revenue: money made from selling something

money made from selling something transcend: go beyond something

go beyond something validating: supporting the value and importance of something

supporting the value and importance of something underestimated: regarding someone as being less capable than they really are

QUICK QUIZ

1. Who are two world leaders that were shortlisted for Time’s Person of the Year?

2. How much money is Taylor Swift’s Eras tour expected to make?

3. What year did Time start printing its annual Person of the Year edition?

4. What are the names of two other people who were once honoured as Person of the Year?

5. What are Taylor Swift fans commonly called?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Do you agree?

“Pop stars shouldn’t be Person of the Year, it should be someone serious.” Do you agree with this statement? Write very convincing paragraphs giving your opinion. Use information in the story to help you.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

Choose one of the past Time Magazine People of the Year. There are some in the story but you could find others. Find out about this person and why they were chosen. Use the information you have found to design a poster or infographic about them.

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, History

VCOP ACTIVITY

Explicit Lesson Plan: Taylor Swift, the Global Influencer

Objective: This activity aims to celebrate Taylor Swift’s accomplishments, foster creativity, and encourage students to appreciate the impact of influential figures in today’s world.

Instructions:

Briefly explain to the students who Taylor Swift is and why she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Engage the students in a group discussion using these questions:

a. Who is Taylor Swift? What has she achieved that made her Time’s Person of the Year?

b. What is special about her “Eras” tour?

c. Why do you think Taylor Swift has such a huge fan following?

d. Why was she recognised as a significant figure by Time Magazine?

Reflective Discussion: Wrap up the discussion by summarising Taylor Swift’s achievements and her influence as a global icon. Encourage the students to share their thoughts on what they find inspiring about her journey.

Mini Lesson Outline: Ballad Writing in Taylor Swift’s Style

Encourage creativity, emotional expression, and storytelling similar to Taylor Swift’s ballad style.

Introduction (5 mins): Introduce Taylor Swift’s music, emphasising her storytelling and emotional depth in ballads.

Understanding Ballads (10 mins): Discuss the structure and themes of ballads – storytelling, emotions, narrative, and rhyme schemes.

Analysing Taylor Swift’s Ballads (10 mins): Listen to excerpts from her ballads, discussing the lyrics, emotions conveyed, and storytelling techniques used.

Brainstorming (10 mins): Brainstorm song themes, characters, and emotions. Encourage personal experiences as inspiration.

Writing Session (15 mins): Guide students to write their own ballad, focusing on storytelling, emotions, and a structured rhyme scheme similar to Taylor Swift’s style.

The song could be about Taylor’s achievements, her impact on music, a thank you song for her contributions, or a personal story of their own they want to tell.

Re-read your work to make sure it is clear and makes sense, before sharing it with someone else. Can you edit and Uplevel any of your VCOP to make your writing more engaging for the audience?

Sharing (5 mins): Volunteers share their songs, highlighting the narrative, emotions, and Taylor Swift’s influence evident in their compositions.

Additional Activities related to the article

Based on the age and ability of the students, choose an appropriate activity from below:

Taylor Swift Trivia: Create a quiz with fun facts about Taylor Swift. Provide multiple-choice questions related to her music, achievements, or notable moments in her career. (You may like to use Kahootz to make it more interactive and integrate ICT).

Role Play: Divide the class into groups and ask them to enact a scene from Taylor Swift’s life, such as her concert, meeting her fans, or receiving an award.

Creative Drawing: Provide art supplies and ask the students to draw a picture representing Taylor Swift and her influence on the world. It could include her singing on stage, interacting with fans, or anything related to her music.

Conclude the session by allowing the children to share their stories or drawings with the class. Encourage discussions about what they included in their stories or drawings and why they made those choices. Introduce peer or personal feedback as a way of reflecting on their learning.