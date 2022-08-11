news Reading level: green

Ever wondered where superstar children’s author David Walliams finds inspiration for his mega-selling books?

Or have you ever asked yourself what you would do if you had a billion dollars, just like The Billionaire Boy?

Well, you’ve come to right place for answers to these burning questions and more!

Author of the “World’s Worst” hit series of hilarious* books, Walliams proved to be the world’s best special guest during an exclusive chat with Kids News cub reporters Atticus Jenkins, 7, and Iris Le Vay, 11.

WATCH THE VIDEO

David Walliams EXCLUSIVE interview with Kids News cub reporters

Making time to meet with Atticus and Iris at the historic and atmospheric* Shakespeare* Room at Sydney’s State Library of NSW, Walliams was in fine form following publisher HarperCollins’ recent announcement that 50 million copies of his books have been sold worldwide.

Global success aside, Walliams has also been widely credited over the past decade with encouraging a love of reading particularly among more reluctant* readers, earning him a special Kids News salute.

The author’s World’s Worst series numbers among the most successful story collections published for children and includes The World’s Worst Children, The World’s Worst Teachers and The World’s Worst Parents. The sixth in the series, Walliams’ most recent book is The World’s Worst Pets, featuring good pets, cheeky pets, supervillain pets, pets as big as a house, pets that could eat you in one bite – and even pets that aren’t really pets at all.

For young fans eagerly awaiting Walliams extraterrestrial adventure SPACEBOY, his new novel will drop in bookstores – rather than crash-land in a cornfield – on Wednesday 5 October.

But for now – enjoy the video.

Stay tuned on Kids News for Part 2, when Walliams opens up to Atticus and Iris on the authors he loved best as a child – can you guess his favourites?

GLOSSARY

hilarious: very funny, amusing, witty

very funny, amusing, witty atmospheric: creating a pleasant or exciting mood or feeling

creating a pleasant or exciting mood or feeling Shakespeare: William Shakespeare (1564-1616), famous English playwright

William Shakespeare (1564-1616), famous English playwright reluctant: without enthusiasm, unwilling, resistant

EXTRA READING

Have you read these Aussie kids’ favourites?

Time to have some fun with Gangsta Granny

Saving the day with a gorilla named Gertrude

QUICK QUIZ