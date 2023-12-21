School’s out and Kids News is taking a summer holiday too
No more pencils, no more books … yes, it’s summertime and Kids News is taking time off over the school holidays. In the meantime, don’t miss these colouring sheets and tricky Grinch word maze
READING LEVEL: GREEN
It’s been a big year but summer holidays are here at last – hip, hip hooray!
Kids News is taking some time off to enjoy the school break too.
We’ll be back in the New Year ready for Term 1 from Tuesday 23 January.
We hope you have a relaxing, happy time whether you are holidaying at home or away.
Below are four fun activities, perfect for a lazy or rainy day at home, a car trip or whenever you feel like a doing a word search or some colouring in. They’re based on three fabulous books that make for perfect summer reading:
How the Grinch Lost Christmas, by Dr Seuss
Fluff, by Matt Stanton
Funny Kid: Snowballs, by Matt Stanton
Have you read them? They are such good titles for chilling out over the holidays, whether you’re travelling somewhere by plane, train or automobile, or just taking a trip through your imagination.
Click on the link to each activity below and print the PDFs.
Have a very Merry Christmas, have a great break and stay safe,
The Kids News team