No more pencils, no more books … yes, it’s summertime and Kids News is taking time off over the school holidays. In the meantime, don’t miss these colouring sheets and tricky Grinch word maze

December 21, 2023 - 6:30PM
Summer holidays are here and Kids News is heading to the beach!
It’s been a big year but summer holidays are here at last – hip, hip hooray!

Kids News is taking some time off to enjoy the school break too.

We’ll be back in the New Year ready for Term 1 from Tuesday 23 January.

We hope you have a relaxing, happy time whether you are holidaying at home or away.

Below are four fun activities, perfect for a lazy or rainy day at home, a car trip or whenever you feel like a doing a word search or some colouring in. They’re based on three fabulous books that make for perfect summer reading:

How the Grinch Lost Christmas, by Dr Seuss

Fluff, by Matt Stanton

Funny Kid: Snowballs, by Matt Stanton

Have you read them? They are such good titles for chilling out over the holidays, whether you’re travelling somewhere by plane, train or automobile, or just taking a trip through your imagination.

Click on the link to each activity below and print the PDFs.

Have a very Merry Christmas, have a great break and stay safe,

The Kids News team

