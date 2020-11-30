Santa gets special permission to travel at Christmas

news Reading level: green

Santa Claus has official permission to magic his way into Australian homes this Christmas without spreading the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed that no matter what happens to Australia’s national and state borders between now and Christmas it would not impact Santa’s movements.

“Santa gets to move wherever he likes, and certainly at Christmas,” Mr Morrison said.

“If there’s one exemption* I don’t think there’d be any disagreement about (this is it).”

After a difficult year of school closures, lockdowns and cancelled birthday parties, children can rest easy ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Qld Health shared a video message from Santa on social media in recent days reassuring children that he had been given a special global exemption from pandemic-related restrictions to travel the world.

In NSW, the jolly man-in-red’s status* as an “essential worker” has been confirmed at the highest levels of the NSW government, with Health Minister Brad Hazzard granting Mr Claus, his reindeer and “any elves required to assist with delivery of presents” permission to enter the state without completing a 14-day quarantine.

Mr Hazzard sent a letter to Mr Claus at “123 Elf Rd, North Pole” this month to ­inform him he is free to “bring joy” to the millions of children living in NSW.

Despite Santa’s “magical powers” allowing him to “travel the world safely without transmitting COVID-19” Mr Hazzard has still set out some ground rules.

Presents must be delivered “after bed time” to minimise contact, Santa and his elves must stay 1.5m away from others, wash their hands regularly and wear a mask if unable to social distance.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also offered her reassurance to children who may be worried about Santa bringing COVID-19 into the state: “Based on the latest health advice, there is no risk of catching coronavirus from Santa.”

In the US, infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci revealed Santa had “innate* immunity*” to the coronavirus, while UK PM Boris Johnson promised the delivery of presents would not be disrupted by the pandemic.

Edie Docherty, 7, was thrilled to learn Santa’s vital visit would not be hindered* by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she was “worried” about COVID-19, but doesn’t think there will be any risk of catching it from Santa ­because he “wears gloves”.

Psychologist at the Happiness Institute Dr Tim Sharp said it was natural for children to have some level of anxiety about the pandemic but it was great that children could now stop worrying about whether Santa would be prevented from doing his job.

“The Health Minister has approved Santa because they believe it is safe,” he said.

