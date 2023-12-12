READING LEVEL: GREEN

Quick – tell your teacher! Billionaire Sir Richard Branson is giving 200 Australian teachers a kid-free cruise this summer on his newly launched Virgin Voyages.

Coming into the school holidays, teachers have earned a break from the classroom and they’re being encouraged to nominate themselves for a chance to win a cruise worth up to $10,000.

The competition wraps up on December 15, so teachers have just two more days to enter.

Branson, who is famously open about his struggles with dyslexia* at school, said he had “enormous admiration” for the teaching profession.

Sir Richard Branson, chairman celebrates the cruise giveaway with teacher Nicole Katrib, who said the offer is “exactly what they need”. Picture: Scott Elher

“My favourite teacher was David Beavers,” he said. “He just happened to be the Scoutmaster* as well and that meant that I could get out of school and get out into the countryside.

“Back in those days, they’d never heard of the word ‘dyslexic’ and they weren’t that great with dealing with that. It’s tough being a teacher; you have 30 people in the class trying to bring out the individuality of everybody and trying to inspire them.”

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady arrived at Melbourne’s Station Pier on Monday and will soon be welcoming 200 Aussie teachers aboard. Picture: Brendan Beckett

The winning teachers get a sea terrace cabin on the Resilient* Lady, free meals, essential drinks, WI-FI, entertainment and fitness classes. The cruises depart out of Sydney and Melbourne and sail to Tasmania and New Zealand.

Teachers need treats! Sir Richard Branson tries his hand fairy bread and lamingtons on-board the Resilient Lady. Picture: Brendan Beckett

News Corp Australia has also pushed to elevate* the status of teachers with the Australia’s Best Teacher campaign, prompting the federal government to announce a $10 million campaign to support teachers. The 2024 Australia’s Best Teacher campaign is set to further advocate* for teachers nationally.

Marist College Penshurst year 12 leader of wellbeing and PDHPE teacher Nicole Katrib said with increased stress and responsibility in the classroom, the cruise would be just the antidote* to teacher burnout.

For all the teachers who are young at heart, the Resilient Lady offers rides, coincidentally including inspiration for the classroom neonlit in the background. Picture: Brendan Beckett

“I love teaching, it’s an incredibly rewarding profession and we genuinely care about our students and setting them up for success in life, but sometimes teachers put their own wellbeing last,” she said. “Generally, teacher dropout rates are on the rise and teacher shortages are a real problem.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing that Richard is acknowledging the hard work of teachers and this prize is so fitting, because it’s exactly what they need. Teachers need their wellbeing to be looked after so they can return to the classroom re-energised*.”

*Only Australian teachers can vote. They can head to virginvoyages.com/1/au-teacher-giveaway and, in 25 words or less, describe why they deserve to win this cruise package.

GLOSSARY

dyslexia: a common language-based learning disorder

a common language-based learning disorder Scoutmaster: a man in charge of a troop of Scouts

a man in charge of a troop of Scouts resilient: has the ability to recover quickly after something difficult or damaging

has the ability to recover quickly after something difficult or damaging antidote: remedy, cure, something that improves the effects of something else

remedy, cure, something that improves the effects of something else elevate: raise to a higher place or position

raise to a higher place or position advocate: champion, support, to publicly back a particular group or cause

champion, support, to publicly back a particular group or cause re-energised: made to feel energetic and eager again, injected with energy and enthusiasm

