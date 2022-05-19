Prime Minister Scott Morrison crashes into young soccer player on election campaign trail

news Reading level: green

A young soccer player has been praised for his determination and for being a good sport after he was crashed to the ground by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison joined under-8s training at the Devonport Strikers club in Tasmania while on the election campaign trail on Wednesday.

But taking his self-dubbed* “bulldozer” title to a new level, he accidentally knocked over Luca Fauvette, sparking gasps and awkward laughter from the side of the pitch.

Mr Morrison appeared to trip and lose his footing, wrapping Luca as he fell to the ground.

This prompted jokes from the sidelines that Mr Morrison, who likes to try his hand at every sport, might have forgotten what code he was playing.

Mr Morrison quickly patted Luca on the back and later gave him a high-five to check he was okay.

Luca, 8, said he wasn’t hurt in the accident but said he should have been awarded a free kick.

“I think someone tried to pass it (the ball) to me or Mr Morrison and he tripped and he was trying not to fall on top of me, so he tried to fall underneath me,” Luca told the Today television show the following morning.

“He told me I was a good sport.”

Under-8s soccer coach Keegan Smith said Luca was “tough as” and came out of the incident with a smile on his face.

“He probably falls over three times that much just training with the boys,” Mr Smith said.

“He had a massive smile on his face and I think he ended up scoring a goal after that too.”

Mr Morrison made the late-afternoon dash to the electorate* of Braddon to announce a $3.5 million upgrade to the pitches and facility at the Valley Road soccer grounds, if elected.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Morrison said he had spoken to Luca and his mother, Ali.

“A shout out to young Luca for being such a good sport,” Mr Morrison wrote on Facebook.

“You may have seen we had a bit of a collision at club training tonight at the Devonport Strikers Football Club in Tasmania.

“I spoke to Luca and his mum Ali tonight to check in on him and he was in good form. Great to be able to have a good chat to him about his love of football and to hear he’s had three hat-tricks in his budding career already.”

Luca’s club also posted its support.

“Our club values are determination, effort and respect,” the club wrote. “We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs!

“The latest star of the election is OK and looking forward to being the star of the show at school tomorrow.”

Mr Morrison, who last week described himself as “a bit of a bulldozer”, was visiting Tasmania three days out from the federal election.

Australians will cast their votes to elect the next government on Saturday, with pre-election polls showing it will be a close contest.

Mr Morrison leads the Liberal Party, which is hoping to form government in a coalition* with the Nationals, while Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese heads the Labor Party and hopes to become Australia’s 31st prime minister.

GLOSSARY

self-dubbed: when someone gives themself an unofficial title or nickname

when someone gives themself an unofficial title or nickname electorate: an area represented by one member of parliament. Each electorate has candidates hoping to win the most votes and therefore be elected to parliament

an area represented by one member of parliament. Each electorate has candidates hoping to win the most votes and therefore be elected to parliament coalition: a partnership formed when two or more political parties agree to work together

QUICK QUIZ

Which soccer club was Prime Minister Scott Morrison visiting? What has Mr Morrison described himself as? What does Luca think happened to cause the accident? How did the under-8s soccer coach describe Luca? Who is trying to become Australia’s 31st prime minister?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Draw a cartoon

Draw a news cartoon based on this story. Your cartoon should say something about the election or about Scott Morrison.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design, Civics and Citizenship

2. Extension

Write a letter. The purpose of your letter will be to help the loser of the Federal Election to be a good sport about the result. Your letter must explain why being a good sport is important and give some advice on what they can do to be a good sport.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability, Civics and Citizenship

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.