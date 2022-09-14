news Reading level: green

The Queen’s good friend Paddington Bear and his favourite food, marmalade sandwiches, have already left a memorable mark on Buckingham Palace – but their presence has become just a little sticky at nearby Green Park.

After their high tea for two went viral during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee* celebrations in June, much of the world now knows that Her Majesty loved the bear in the blue duffel coat just as much as generations of children do.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The Queen and Paddington Bear kick off the Platinum Jubilee Concert

So it is no surprise that mourners have been leaning on Paddington in their hour of sorrow, with toy bears featuring at makeshift* memorials* as crowds continue showing up in droves with flowers and other tributes.

And it’s creating something of an issue, putting Paddington in the spotlight in an unexpected way.

Tributes left at Buckingham Palace were loaded into a truck and moved to the newly created Green Park Floral Tribute Garden over the weekend.

Paddington Bear, who actually has two birthdays just like the Queen, has been spotted often in the park since the Queen’s death, but mourners have now been politely asked to keep miniature toy versions of the fictional character at home.

The Royal Parks, which manages the parks surrounding the palace, has had to ask visitors to stop bringing non-floral objects or artefacts*, specifically calling out teddy bears, including the famous Paddington.

Floral tributes will be removed and composted* seven to fourteen days after the funeral on Monday, September 19 – a toy bear, however, can’t be so easily mulched.

The Royal Parks official site asks visitors to consider removing wrappings from floral tributes prior to arrival.

“Bins will be provided for those unable to do so,” the Green Park page states. “You are respectfully asked not to lay tributes outside of the official floral tribute site.

“Any form of floral tribute is acceptable. In the interests of sustainability*, we ask visitors to only lay organic* or compostable material.

“Removing the wrapping will aid the longevity* of the flowers and will assist in subsequent composting which will start between one week and a fortnight after the date of the funeral.”

When Paddington was the Queen’s surprise co-star in their special skit, the two had tea together, with Paddington offering the Queen a marmalade sandwich from his hat. Much to viewers’ delight, the Queen famously pulled her own sandwich out of her handbag.

Paddington ended the heartwarming skit by saying “Thank you, for everything”.

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, one of the writers of the skit commended* the late monarch on her acting skills, as of course Paddington Bear wasn’t actually there during the filming.

“You’ve got to remember that’s real acting going on there,” Frank Cottrell-Boyce told BBC. “Paddington isn’t really in the room. She’s acting with an eye line and someone pretending to be Paddington – that’s proper acting going on.”

On Thursday night, Paddington Bear had tweeted: “Thank you, Ma’am, for everything.”

Royal Parks has also asked people to stop bringing balloons, candles and plastics.

A small group of visitors were seen on Monday removing wrappings from flowers that had already been left.

“We don’t want plastic, that’s the problem, so we’re just putting it all in bags,” Sandra, from South East London, told news.com.au.

The group were then rearranging the flowers. Sandra had created a rainbow.

“A rainbow came out just as she died over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, so that’s where I got the idea,” she said.

Another London woman, Katya, said, “I was just passing by and decided to help.”

For more information about leaving sustainable tributes, visit the Royal Parks website at www.royalparks.org.uk/ceremonial/floral-tributes-in-the-royal-parks

GLOSSARY

Platinum Jubilee: the Queen’s celebrations this year recognised her 70 years as monarch

the Queen’s celebrations this year recognised her 70 years as monarch makeshift: temporary and of low quality, often made in great haste or due to a sudden need

temporary and of low quality, often made in great haste or due to a sudden need memorials: permanent structure or object built to honour a person or event

permanent structure or object built to honour a person or event artefacts: man-made objects of special interest or meaning

man-made objects of special interest or meaning composted: when decayed plant material is collected, stored and used as soil fertiliser

when decayed plant material is collected, stored and used as soil fertiliser sustainability: not unduly depleting natural resources, practices that help look after the planet

not unduly depleting natural resources, practices that help look after the planet organic: being or coming from living plants and animals

being or coming from living plants and animals longevity: ability to last, live or thrive for a long time

ability to last, live or thrive for a long time commended: to formally praise someone or something

QUICK QUIZ

Why do mourners associate Paddington Bear with Queen Elizabeth II? What is the name of the newly opened dedicated tribute garden? What did the Queen pull out of her trusty handbag in the viral video skit? Why has Royal Parks asked the public to stop leaving toy bears? What other popular tribute items are not compostable and best left at home?

