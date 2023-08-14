Nicole Kidman asks fans to donate to Hawaiian recovery after wildfire

news Reading level: red

Nicole Kidman has made an emotional post to social media after wildfires tore through her birthplace of Hawaii.

The Australian actor, who was born in Honolulu, described her sadness in an Instagram Story post on Sunday local time.

“I am shaken by the devastation in Hawaii and feel so deeply for the loss that people are experiencing,” Kidman said.

“I was born in Hawaii and I have such love and connection to the island. My family and my mother share the concern for everyone whose lives have been hurt and destroyed.”

Kidman said she and her family had donated to charities that were assisting in recovery efforts for the Hawaiian people, and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Kidman was born in Hawaii and given the Hawaiian name Hokulani which means “heavenly star” and was inspired by the name of a baby elephant born around the same time at Honolulu Zoo.

Kidman’s parents, Antony, a biochemist and psychologist, and Janelle, a nursing instructor, worked in the US for a period in the 1960s.

Kidman’s family moved back to Australia when she was four, making their home in Sydney.

DRONE FOOTAGE CAPTURES DEVASTATION

Heartbreaking drone footage has captured grim scenes from Hawaii with many homes reduced to ashes by the deadly wildfires.

It comes amid growing anger over the official response to a blaze that destroyed the Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

The fire killed at least 93 people and is the deadliest wildfire to hit the US in more than 100 years.

More than 2200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through the town of 12,000 residents, causing $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.

Drone footage captured by Javier Cantellops, who said he was flying his drone to help assess the damage to the town, shows residents returning to charred buildings and scorched cars in the wildfires’ wake.

Lahaina, former home of the Hawaiian royal family, has been reduced to ruins, its lively hotels and restaurants turned to ashes.

A banyan tree at the centre of the community for 150 years has been scarred by the flames but still stands upright, its branches empty of leaves and sooty trunk transformed.

Nearly a week after the island was decimated, Maui County officials said only 3 per cent of the area has been surveyed.

RESIDENTS SAY THEY WEREN’T WARNED

Hawaiian authorities have begun a probe into the handling of the fire, with residents saying there was no warning.

When asked Sunday why none of the island’s sirens had been activated, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono said she would wait for the results of an investigation announced by the state’s attorney general.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for this tragedy,” Ms Hirono said on US TV on Sunday local time.

Maui’s fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heatwave baking the US southwest. Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc. Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating natural hazards, making them both more likely and more dangerous.

GLOSSARY

biochemist: a scientist that studies chemical processes in living organisms

a scientist that studies chemical processes in living organisms decimated: destroyed

destroyed surveyed: studied or mapped out

studied or mapped out wake: the period after something

the period after something probe: an official investigation

an official investigation exacerbating: making something much worse

