READING LEVEL: GREEN

A brand new island has burst through the Pacific Ocean after a powerful volcanic eruption brought it to life.

An undersea volcanic eruption on October 30 created the world’s newest island off the coast of Japan.

The incredible moment it rose from the ocean was captured by photo and video.

Photos taken by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force on November 1 show an eruption that sent a dark cloud of ash into the sky above the tiny island.

Video footage shared by Japanese news agency The Asahi Shimbun Company also showed grey plumes of debris shooting into the air as the tiny island formed under the eruption.

Red-hot magma was thrown into the sky while the ocean lapped up against the newly created island.

The tiny island spilt out from under the eruption. Picture: YouTube/The Asahi Shimbun Company.

The island is about 1200 kilometres south of mainland Japan and a kilometre from Iwo Jima, an island that was a major battleground during World War II.

Now part of the Ogasawara Island chain, it is made mostly of rock formed north of the eruption site and could grow larger if volcanic activity continues, the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo said.

Professor of volcanology at the University of Tokyo Setsuya Nakada told newspaper The Japan Times that magma had been building under the water for a while before it finally broke the surface.

Its creation was captured in real-time. Picture: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

“In an earlier stage, a vertical jet of black colour, debris — which is a solidified magma — and water gushed upward,” Professor Nakada said after he flew over the site.

“Since November 3, the eruption started changing and the emission of volcanic ash continued explosively.”

The eruptions began off the coast of Japan earlier this year and are still going.

New islands have been created in the area before but usually return under water within a few months because of the harsh conditions of the sea.

POLL

GLOSSARY

plumes: clouds of smoke

clouds of smoke magma: very hot semi-liquid rock from under the Earth’s surface

very hot semi-liquid rock from under the Earth’s surface volcanology: the study of volcanoes

the study of volcanoes solidified magma: hardened magma

hardened magma emission: pushing out

QUICK QUIZ

1. Where was the new island formed?

2. What created the island?

3. What is the island made from?

4. Why have other new islands in the area disappeared from view?

5. What is magma?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Volcanic island

What would you name this new island popping out from below the sea?

If you could design a house that could be built on it, to withstand the elements and weather conditions around it, what would it look like?

Sketch the design of your house and outline its features.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Design and Technologies, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

What do you know about underwater volcanic eruptions? After watching the video, how do you think these volcanoes affect the wildlife and environment surrounding them?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Vocabulary recycle

There is some vivid vocabulary being used in the article, and I am not just talking about the glossary words. Go through the article and highlight the high-level language that you are impressed by in yellow.

See if you can borrow two of these wow words to reuse in your own way.

Remember vocabulary is a great way to connect with the audience, but you need to think about who your audience is so you make great word choices.

Who will the audience be in your recycled sentences?