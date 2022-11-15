news Reading level: orange

A train has derailed after a month of wild weather and widespread flooding is thought to have damaged rail tracks in Victoria.

Dramatic photos of the scene at Inverleigh, about 90km southwest of Melbourne, reveal the extent of the damage, with more than 20 shipping containers strewn across paddocks next to the tracks.

About 10 carriages are believed to have derailed at 5.30am on November 14, leaving shipping containers piled on top of each other in the chaotic crash scene, near the regional city of Geelong.

Golden Plains Shire Mayor Gavin Gamble said he believed the “very intense” rainfall had caused part of the track to collapse.

A State Emergency Services (SES) spokesman confirmed the train tracks were damaged but said the cause was not yet known. Investigations will determine whether the damage occurred before or after the freight* train derailed.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show buckled* train tracks as water seeped underneath the rail lines.

The shipping containers were sprawled in the mud, with serious structural damage visible to a number of the metal frames. One container was broken open by the impact.

Authorities confirmed there were no passengers on board the freight train and the driver was uninjured.

Emergency services said there were also no dangerous goods on board the train.

Investigators were at the site trying to determine the cause of the accident, which closed the Melbourne to Adelaide rail corridor. It is not known how long the corridor will be closed.

An Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesman said more details would be provided once an assessment of the area was complete.

The Bureau* of Meteorology* said Inverleigh recorded about 27mm of rain during wild weather last weekend – on top of previous flooding. Nearby Mt Mercer recorded 48mm of rain.

The train derailment came as households across Victoria reported blackouts* after the weekend deluge*, which also caused flash flooding* that closed roads.

The SES said it received more than 400 requests for help in 24 hours as floodwaters rose again in already-saturated regions.

