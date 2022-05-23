news Reading level: orange

American fast-food giant McDonald’s will leave Russia completely and sell its huge business, the company has announced.

McDonald’s closed its 850 Russian branches when Moscow first invaded Ukraine, but initially held out hope they would reopen and continued paying its 62,000 Russian workers.

McDonald’s was one of the first big multinational* brands to open in Russia. In the 1990s, its presence was seen as an important symbol of Russia opening to the world.

But it has said it will now begin “de-Arching” its stores in Russia in a move expected to cost the company some $US1.4 billion (A$2 billion).

Many Western businesses temporarily pulled out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. But McDonald’s is the latest company to confirm it has no plans to return as the war drags on and Russia grows more isolated following revelations* of Moscow’s cruelty in Ukraine.

“After more than 30 years of operations in the country, McDonald’s Corporation announced it will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business,” the company said in a statement on May 16.

“The humanitarian* crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the … unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable*, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.”

The company said it was looking to sell “its entire portfolio* of McDonald’s restaurants in Russia to a local buyer”.

“The company intends to initiate the process of ‘de-Arching’ those restaurants, which entails* no longer using the McDonald’s name, logo, branding, and menu, though the company will continue to retain its trademarks* in Russia.”

McDonald’s said it was looking to ensure its employees would continue to be paid until a buyer was found and that they would be able to find new jobs with whoever took over.

McDonald’s directly manages more than 80 per cent of its restaurants in Russia, which accounts for 9 per cent of the company’s revenue and 3 per cent of its operating profit*.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the 62,000 employees who work in our restaurants, along with the hundreds of Russian suppliers who support our business, and our local franchisees*,” McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “Their dedication and loyalty to McDonald’s make today’s announcement extremely difficult.

“However, we have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values. And our commitment to our values means that we can no longer keep the Arches shining there.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions* against Russia as foreign companies including H&M, Starbucks and Ikea announced they were pulling out.

Russian authorities have downplayed the Western sanctions and assured the Russian people the country is ready to provide domestic alternatives to their favourite international brands that have left.

– with AFP

