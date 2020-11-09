Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Kids News survey: tell us about your year

November 9, 2020 12:22PM Kids News

Print Article
Take the Kids News surveys and tell us about your year as a student or teacher. media_cameraTake the Kids News surveys and tell us about your year as a student or teacher.

news

Reading level: green

The first ever Kids News surveys are here!

We want students and teachers to share their thoughts on 2020, a year like we’ve never had before, from the challenges of remote learning to coping with pandemic restrictions that stopped us seeing our family and friends.

Our kids’ survey also aims to uncover what makes students happy, what they like to do for fun and what they think are the important issues in Australia.

Our teachers’ survey is also a chance for us to learn more about how Kids News is used in classrooms around the nation — and what we can do better.

Both surveys take only a few minutes to complete.

Thank you in advance for taking part in the Kids News 2020 surveys.

Extra Reading in news