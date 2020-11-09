Kids News survey: tell us about your year

news Reading level: green

The first ever Kids News surveys are here!

We want students and teachers to share their thoughts on 2020, a year like we’ve never had before, from the challenges of remote learning to coping with pandemic restrictions that stopped us seeing our family and friends.

Our kids’ survey also aims to uncover what makes students happy, what they like to do for fun and what they think are the important issues in Australia.

Our teachers’ survey is also a chance for us to learn more about how Kids News is used in classrooms around the nation — and what we can do better.

Both surveys take only a few minutes to complete.

Thank you in advance for taking part in the Kids News 2020 surveys.